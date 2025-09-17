Rick Inatome selected as Top Chairman of the Board of the Year by IAOTP

Rick Inatome will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Inatome, Chairman of the Board at Leman Manhattan and Managing Director at Collegio Partners, was recently selected as Top Chairman of the Board of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to five decades in the industry, Mr. Inatome has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Inatome is a transformative business and AI technology leader, entrepreneur, and investor whose legacy includes being one of the architects of the digital age. Working with the founders of companies such as Apple and Microsoft in the computer industry’s early days, he established a disruptive technology distribution channel that introduced the personal computer first to the general public and then to corporate America. It grew into a NYSE Fortune 500 company. He is currently the Chairman of the Board at Leman Manhattan as well as Managing Director at Collegio Partner.Mr. Inatome’s business successes typically have been accompanied by a positive social utility. They have included business turnarounds and innovations in education that improve learning outcomes and enable students to become more successful as learners and graduates. In addition to his capital, he invests heavily in personal development pursuant to his conviction that it is the precursor to optimal performance and organizational greatness. Inatome is among a select group of tech giants in the Computer Hall of Fame.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to public speaking, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, venture capitalism, information technology, and private equity.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Inatome earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Michigan State University.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Inatome has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He has been named Entrepreneur of the Year by Inc. Magazine and by the Harvard Graduate School of Business (presented by the Harvard Business Club - Detroit Chapter). This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Chairman of the Board of the Year for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Inatome for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”In addition to a successful career, Mr. Inatome has chaired the Michigan Information Network and Michigan Technology Council, served on the Michigan Minority Business Commission, and was the founding chair of the Michigan Virtual University. His many accolades include being knighted by the Royal Order of Francis I, Royal House of Bourbon. In addition, he has founded or managed private equity funds, served on numerous boards in both the private and public sector, and is in demand as a consultant, mentor, and public speaker.Looking back, Mr. Inatome attributes his success to resilience, a strong work ethic, and his ability to turn those harsh criticisms into motivation. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future he hopes to continue to grow his business and inspire young entrepreneurs.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rickinatome/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

