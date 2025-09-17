Family Outraged After ASIRT and Crown Refuse to Proceed with Charges in the In-Custody Death of Addison Hartzler

Addison Hartzler passed away in RCMP custody. His family is urging the Alberta government to launch an independent review of the ASIRT investigation and release the decisions that led ACPS to not move forward with charge.

This report is hard to accept. Our son was arrested without cause, his medical distress was ignored, and he was left face down for hours after he died.” — Gregory Hartzler, Addison’s father.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a three-year wait, the family of Addison Hartzler has learned the tragic outcome of their family member’s final moments before he passed away in RCMP custody. The family is outraged over the decision of Alberta prosecutors to not lay charges against the officers and guards despite the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) findings of criminal wrongdoing.On June 3, 2022, Addison Hartzler called 911 to report that people with guns and dogs were breaking into his residence. Although it was clear he was experiencing a medical episode, he was unlawfully detained for public mischief by RCMP members and placed in cells at the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment. Approximately six hours later, he died while in custody, lying face down and motionless for two and a half hours before anyone noticed or responded to him.“This report is hard to accept. Our son was arrested without cause, his medical distress was ignored, and he was left face down for hours after he died. To suggest that no one is accountable is unacceptable,” says Addison’s father, Gregory Hartzler.The family is raising concerns over the shielded decisions the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) can make without providing the public with any answers.“It is clear these officers failed Addison tremendously, yet they will face no consequences. The fact that no rationale is provided for not charging them highlights a lack of police accountability and the protections afforded to them,” continues Hartzler.The family has raised their concerns to ASIRT, ACPS and Alberta Justice about the investigation’s failure to fully explore whether the lack of medical intervention had contributed to his death.“No investigation or expert opinions were sought to determine if having him medically assessed prior to being lodged in cells could have prevented his death. We cannot comprehend how not providing him care that was clearly needed and expected by RCMP policy does not meet the standard for failing to provide the necessaries of life,” says Gregory Hartzler.The family is urging the Alberta government to launch an independent review of the ASIRT investigation and release the decisions that led ACPS to not move forward with charges.“The report speaks for itself. The public needs to be aware of the glaring lack of police accountability and the injustice happening right here in Alberta. We will continue to be a champion for Addison, and we hope to prevent any other family from having to endure the same experience,” adds Gregory Hartzler.The Hartzler family is being represented by:Tom EngelEngel Law | Suite #200 | Wentworth Building | 10209 – 97th Street, Edmonton AB T5J 0L6Phone: 780-448-3639 ext. 108 | Fax: 780-448-4924Contact Details:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.