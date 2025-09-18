Atlas Event Rental Expands with New Orlando Showroom Location

Atlas Event Rental

Full-service Event Rental leader brings 40+ years of expertise and unmatched selection to Central Florida with new Orlando showroom.

We are thrilled to bring the Atlas Event Rental experience to Orlando. This allows us to serve the Central Florida event industry with the same quality and service clients have trusted for decades.” — Heather Rouffe, Managing Partner & Head of Sales at Atlas Event Rental

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAtlas Event Rental, the South Florida leader in full-service event rentals for over 40 years, is proud to announce its expansion into Central Florida with the grand opening of its new showroom in Orlando, Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the family-owned business, which has long been known for its unmatched selection of event rentals and dedication to exceptional customer service.Located in the heart of Orlando, the new event rental showroom provides event professionals including event planners, venues, vendors, and clients across Central Florida with an interactive space to explore Atlas’ extensive collection of rentals, including luxury tableware, linens, chairs, event furniture, dance floors, and more.“We are thrilled to bring the Atlas Event Rental experience to Orlando,” said Heather Rouffe, Managing Partner & Head of Sales at Atlas. “This new showroom allows us to better serve the thriving Central Florida event industry with the same quality, style, and personalized service our clients have trusted for decades.”In addition to the new Orlando showroom, Atlas Event Rental operates two other Florida locations: its main showroom and headquarters in Boynton Beach, as well as a showroom in Miami. Together, these locations position Atlas as one of Florida’s leading event rental providers, offering convenience and expertise across the state.“Opening our Orlando showroom marks an exciting step forward for Atlas,” said Eric Wechsler, CEO of Atlas Event Rental. “For over 40 years, we’ve been proud to serve Florida with exceptional rentals and unmatched service, and this expansion allows us to bring that same dedication to even more clients. “Our goal has always been to provide clients with a seamless experience, where every detail is handled with professionalism, care, and excellence - we are thrilled to now bring that same commitment to the Orlando event community.”With a reputation built on quality, reliability, and customer service, Atlas Event Rental partners with top event planners, caterers, and venues across Florida to help bring weddings, corporate events, galas, and social celebrations to life.The Orlando showroom will be open to the public this October. Event professionals and clients are invited to schedule personalized showroom appointments to view event rentals and design custom event concepts with the expert team at Atlas.About Atlas Event RentalFamily-owned and operated for over 40 years, Atlas Event Rental serves Florida as the premier full-service event rental company in the region with three locations in Boynton Beach, Miami, and Orlando. A favorite among corporate, social, and wedding events, Atlas prides itself on its extensive collection of inventory, as well as its unmatched customer service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.