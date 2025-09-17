Digital Agency Earns NPS of 73, Nearly 40% Above Industry Average, as Clients Seek Guidance in AI Era

Silverback Strategies recognized for responsiveness, results, and leadership in helping brands navigate AI-driven changes in search and digital media.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverback Strategies, a performance marketing agency specializing in paid media, SEO, measurement and performance creative, today announced a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73, surpassing the digital marketing agency average of 53 by nearly 40%, according to benchmarks published by Retently, a leading Net Promoter Score research firm.The score highlights exceptional client loyalty and satisfaction at a time when AI search is reshaping how brands compete for visibility and customer engagement.Clients Cite Partnership, Expertise, and ResultsRecent client feedback revealed five recurring strengths behind Silverback’s industry-leading Net Promoter Score:Focus on performance and results“The team is very responsive to our business needs, attuned to the complexities of our business, and deliverable quality is high.”Keeping up with AI changes“Silverback helps us keep on top of the transition to AI and how we will stay ahead.”Ease of partnership and collaboration“Silverback has been and continues to be our most trusted partner, supporting our most important tactics with excellence and providing the expertise we need to navigate the digital space with confidence.”Knowledge, expertise, and competence“Excellent technical insights, proactive assistance with necessary activities, and in-depth knowledge to stay ahead of the curve.”Responsiveness and communication“I really appreciate Silverback’s availability and the consistent communication. They take the time to explain what they’re doing and how it's helping. Always respond quickly when questions come up.”Strong Track Record of Growth and InnovationSilverback’s NPS achievement underscores its reputation as a top-performing digital marketing agency committed to results and innovation. The agency has been recognized by Ad Age and The Washington Post as one of the best U.S. workplaces, and founder Neil Welsh was named one of DIGIDAY’s Top Bosses.Additional proof points include:Managing more than $500 million in Google and Meta media spendRunning 500+ marketing tests annually to keep clients ahead of industry shifts like AI searchDelivering an NPS 38% higher than the industry averageIndustry Leadership in the Age of AI“CEOs measure marketing by its impact on the bottom line, not brand lift studies,” said Neil Welsh, Founder of Silverback Strategies. “A Net Promoter Score of 73 validates our focus on helping clients drive profitable growth in the AI era.”About Silverback StrategiesSilverback Strategies is a digital marketing agency based in Reston, VA, with deep expertise in paid media, SEO, measurement, and creative. The company is consistently recognized as a top workplace and has been trusted to manage $500 million of media investments for leading organizations.For more information, visit www.silverbackstrategies.com.

