Your Family Vets Approaches First Anniversary as Independent Practice Serving Knaresborough and Harrogate

Preventive care is at the heart of what we do, helping pets stay healthy and happy, and supporting owners with the right advice, is just as important as treating illness.” — Dr Simon

KNARESBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As it nears its first anniversary, Your Family Vets, an independent veterinary practice based in Knaresborough, is celebrating a successful first year of caring for pets and their owners across the district. Since opening in late 2024, the practice has quickly established itself as a trusted name for compassionate, personal, and expert veterinary care in both Knaresborough and Harrogate.

Founded by Clinical Director Dr Philip Simon, who holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Small Animal Surgery, Your Family Vets was set up with a clear mission: to provide high-quality, personal veterinary care that puts pets and their owners first. Dr Simon and his team pride themselves on building long-term relationships with clients, ensuring continuity of care and clear, straightforward communication at every stage.

“Starting Your Family Vets has been a dream come true,” said Dr Simon. “We wanted to create a practice where the wellbeing of pets always comes first, and where owners feel confident and supported. Over the past year we’ve been able to bring that vision to life, combining modern veterinary facilities with a warm, approachable atmosphere.

Your Family Vets offers a full range of services, from routine health checks, vaccinations, and dental care through to advanced diagnostics, surgery, and emergency treatment. With an in-house laboratory and modern imaging equipment, the team can quickly diagnose and treat conditions, helping reduce stress and unnecessary travel for pets and their owners.

The practice has also invested in creating a calm, welcoming environment for both pets and people. Features include a comfortable reception, separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, and a focus on reducing stress during visits.

For many local pet owners, the arrival of Your Family Vets has provided a welcome independent alternative to larger corporate groups. As a locally run practice, decisions are always made in the best interests of patients and their owners, not shareholders.

Located at 61 Wetherby Road, the clinic is ideally placed to serve both Knaresborough and Harrogate. New clients are always welcome, with appointments available online or by phone.

About Your Family Vets

Your Family Vets is an independent veterinary practice based in Knaresborough, serving the surrounding communities including Harrogate. Led by Clinical Director Dr Philip Simon, the practice offers everything from routine check-ups and preventive care to advanced surgery and emergency treatment. By combining modern veterinary technology with personal, family-focused values, Your Family Vets is committed to providing the very best for pets and the people who love them.



