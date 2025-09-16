Prime Minister Golob speaks out about plans to start paying Christmas bonuses and easing the tax burden on sole traders

SLOVENIA, September 16 - In his statement to the media he recalled that one year before, he and the Minister of Finance had announced a comprehensive tax reform which would be focused on taxing property and assets in order to relieve the tax burden on labour; however, the analyses carried out by the Ministry of Finance showed that the reform could not be implemented as foreseen.

Nevertheless, according to the Prime Minister, they have not abandoned the idea of easing the tax burden on wages. Today, the Government presented two new measures and will discuss them at its meeting next Thursday. "We intend to introduce a mandatory Christmas bonus, following the example of the holiday allowance," said the Prime Minister.

"At the same time, we have also been drafting legislative changes that will help us reconsider the way of relieving the tax burden on sole traders", added Prime Minister.

Prime Minster Golob then visited the area of Novo mesto that had been affected by flood in the afternoon of that day. He also visited the Novo Mesto School Centre and Drska Elementary school, accompanied by Minister of Education Logaj and Novo mesto Mayor Macedoni.