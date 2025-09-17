Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,487 in the last 365 days.

Sprint Data Solutions Introduces the Marijuana Smokers Mailing List: Powerful Connections with a Growing Consumer Market

Sprint Data Solutions

Specialized Cannabis Marketing Database Empowers Businesses to Reach Marijuana Consumers, 420 Lifestyle Enthusiasts, and CBD Buyers with Precision Targeting

Cannabis is no longer a fringe market—it’s a multibillion-dollar industry,”
— Abigail Ochoa, Sales Rep, Sprint Data Solutions.
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is proud to announce the launch of the Marijuana Smokers Mailing List, a specialized consumer database crafted for businesses looking to connect with one of the fastest-expanding markets in the United States. With cannabis legalization spreading nationwide and consumer interest surging, this cannabis marketing tool delivers access to a highly responsive audience.

The Marijuana Smokers Mailing List offers a rich blend of data on verified individuals who actively purchase and consume cannabis-related products. Whether targeting recreational marijuana users, CBD buyers, or 420 lifestyle enthusiasts, businesses can now reach a market that is rapidly becoming mainstream. This list is the pinnacle of mailing lists for brands aiming to achieve incredible response rates.

Key industries that can benefit include:

Cannabis product manufacturers and dispensaries

Smoking accessory companies (pipes, vapes, rolling papers)

Health and wellness brands offering CBD and hemp alternatives

Apparel, events, and lifestyle services tied to the 420 consumer market

With options for direct mail lists, email marketing databases, and telemarketing contacts, companies can fine-tune campaigns based on geography, age, income, and lifestyle interests. Every record is sourced responsibly, ensuring compliance and accuracy for maximum impact.

“Our marijuana consumers database gives businesses the ability to engage directly with motivated buyers who are shaping the future of this industry.” said Abigail Ochoa, Sales Director at Sprint Data Solutions.

For businesses ready to tap into the cannabis revolution, the Marijuana Smokers Mailing List provides an unparalleled opportunity to generate leads, build relationships, and drive sales.

Abigail Ochoa
Sprint Data Solutions
+1 800-962-1802
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sprint Data Solutions Introduces the Marijuana Smokers Mailing List: Powerful Connections with a Growing Consumer Market

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more