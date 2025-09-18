Pet Travel Services Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Travel Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pet Travel Services Market Through 2025?

The pet travel services market size has witnessed a noteworthy expansion over the past few years. Its size is projected to increase from $2.04 billion in 2024 to $2.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The key factors driving this growth during the historic period include an uptick in pet ownership, urbanization, evolving lifestyle patterns, regulatory modifications, heightened awareness about pet safety, and the proliferation of pet-friendly lodging options.

The market size of pet travel services is anticipated to witness a swift rise in the coming years, reaching a substantial $3.31 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Factors contributing to this projected increase during this forecast period include globalization and international travel, a changing regulatory framework, the emphasis on green, sustainable methods, a surge in premium and specialized services, as well as the growth of pet tourism. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass the incorporation of technology, focus on health and safety, tailor-made accommodations, personalized experiences, and commitment towards environmental sustainability.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Pet Travel Services Market?

The mounting rate of pet adoptions is stimulating the expansion of the pet travel services market. Animal adoption, which involves acquiring animals from rescue groups rather than buying them from retailers or breeders, is a significant contributor. Pet travel services, which are managed by experts and offer a time-efficient way to transport pets, are increasingly being used by pet owners. For example, as per the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, a UK-based non-profit organization, there has been a significant rise in the percentage of new pet owners, reaching 38% in 2023, a substantial increase from 34% in 2021 and 36% in 2022. A notable factor in this increase has been the growth in new dog owners in 2023, which stands at 41%, a significant increase from 34% in 2021. Consequently, the pet travel services market is growing due to the rising animal adoption rate.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Pet Travel Services Market?

Major players in the Pet Travel Services include:

• PetRelocation

• Air Animal Pet Movers

• Happy Tails Travel Inc.

• Blue Collar Pet Transport

• Across the Pond Pets Travel

• PETport

• Starwood Pet Travel

• JetPetGlobal

• Airpets International

• CitizenShipper

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Pet Travel Services Market?

The trend of product innovation is gaining traction in the animal health market as leading companies focus on developing and launching novel and improved services and products to enhance their market presence. For example, Pet Value, a Canadian company dealing in pet food and supplies, launched a distinctive digital travel guide named Let's Go Outside in March 2023, aimed at pets. The limited-edition physical copy of this guide is encased within an innovative chew-proof cover that is safe for pets, and offers a compendium of narratives and expert advice, featuring pet-centred hotels, campsites, hikes, parks, and restaurants, among other things, all carefully selected by the company's animal care professionals.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Pet Travel Services Market

The pet travel services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Travel Type: Domestic, International

2) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types

3) By Booking Type: Online Booking, Offline Booking

4) By Application Type: Transportation, Relocation

Subsegments:

1) By Domestic: Pet-Friendly Transportation Services, Pet Boarding Facilities, Pet Sitting Services During Travel, In-Home Pet Care Services, Pet-Friendly Accommodation Booking

2) By International: International Pet Relocation Services, Customs Clearance Assistance For Pets, Pet Travel Insurance, International Boarding And Care Facilities, Health Certificate And Vaccination Services

Global Pet Travel Services Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for pet travel services. The market report on pet travel services encompassed regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

