Pet Sitting Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Sitting Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the past few years, the size of the pet sitting market has seen significant growth. It is projected to expand from $2.92 billion in 2024 to $3.2 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The surge in growth during the historic period is linked to factors such as increased pet ownership rates, shift in lifestyles and work patterns, enhanced understanding of pet health, treating pets as family members, and recommendations or referrals.

Anticipated swift expansion in the pet sitting market size is foreseen over the upcoming years, with its value predicted to attain $4.81 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors contributing to this growth in the anticipated period include enhanced travel and leisure activities, escalating expectations of pet owners, specialized amenities for various pets, urbanization acceleration, and an emphasis on pet mental well-being and enrichment. Key trends within the forecasted period encompass the incorporation of technology into pet sitting services, a shift towards more personalized and specialized services, the emergence of professional pet sitters and agencies, improved safety protocols, insurance coverage and the integration of technology in pet sitting services.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Pet Sitting Market?

The growth of the pet-sitting market is predicted to be driven by a rising preference for pet care. Pet care encompasses the medical treatment and general well-being of pets which aids in enhancing their overall health and decreasing their stress levels. Better pet care leads to an expansion in the pet sitting market as it ensures pets' health and hygiene are maintained. For example, data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, a pet health insurance firm based in the US, reveals that as of the end of 2023, 6.25 million pets were insured in North America. This represents a 16.7% increase in the pet health insurance market compared to the 5.3 million pets insured in 2022. Thus, the pet-sitting market's future growth is being spurred by an increased attention to pet care.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Pet Sitting Market?

Major players in the Pet Sitting include:

• A Place for Rover Inc.

• Best Friends Pet Care

• Camp Bow Wow

• Chicago Dog Walkers

• DogVacay

• Fetch! Pet Care

• G’Day! Pet Care

• Holidog.com

• PetSmart Inc.

• Swifto Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Pet Sitting Industry?

Tech advancements are emerging as a significant trend in the pet-sitting industry. Firms in this market are leveraging these advancements to maintain their market standing. Take Whistle Labs Inc., an American pet healthcare tech firm - in May 2022, they launched Whistle Health, a data-driven, AI-equipped smart device for dogs' preventive healthcare. Whistle has formulated a market-leading AI that can convert every pup's activities into a tailored wellness index using information gathered across four years from over 100,000 pets worldwide. Used in tandem with the Whistle app, the Whistle Health gadget can identify potential issues like excessive scratching or alterations in food habits and instantaneously link pet owners to a vet through the Ask a Vet feature of Whistle.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Pet Sitting Market Growth

The pet sitting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Fish, Cage Pets, Other Pet Types

2) By Service: In-House Sitting, At-Care Facilities

3) By Application: Day Care Visits, Dog Walking, Pet Transportation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Dogs: Small Breed Dog Sitting, Medium Breed Dog Sitting, Large Breed Dog Sitting, Specialized Care For Puppies or Seniors

2) By Cats: General Cat Sitting, Specialized Care For Kittens or Seniors, Multi-Cat Household Care

3) By Fish: Freshwater Fish Care, Saltwater Fish Care, Aquarium Maintenance Services

4) By Cage Pets: Care For Hamsters, Care For Guinea Pigs, Care For Rabbits, Care For Birds

5) By Other Pet Types: Reptiles, Amphibians, Exotic Pets

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pet Sitting Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the pet sitting market. It is anticipated that North America will exhibit the highest growth rate during the prediction period, according to the global pet sitting market report. The report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

