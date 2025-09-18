Pet Oral Care Products Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Oral Care Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pet Oral Care Products Market Through 2025?

The pet oral care products market size has seen substantial growth in recent years. The market is projected to swell from $2.06 billion in 2024 to $2.17 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a rise in pet ownership, an increased understanding of pet dental health, endorsements by veterinarians, the humanization of pets, and the increasing occurrence of dental problems in pets.

The market size for pet oral care products is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, with an estimated worth of $2.88 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth over the predicted period can be attributed to various factors including an emphasis on preventive pet care, advances in product formulation, expansion of e-commerce and pet-specialty retail, an increase in veterinary recommendations, and the rise in pet dental insurance schemes. Among the major market trends during the forecast period are the development of enzymatic toothpaste and gels, an increased focus on breath refreshment products, the incorporation of smart and connected oral care gadgets, and partnerships specializing in pet oral care solutions.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Pet Oral Care Products Market?

The surge in dental ailments among pets is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the pet oral care products market. Dental disease includes a variety of conditions causing discomfort, pain, and potential health issues impacting pets' oral cavity, such as teeth, gums, and surrounding structures. Pet oral care items play a significant role in cleansing the oral cavity, refreshing breath, and promoting good oral hygiene to keep dental diseases at bay. For example, RSPCA Australia - an independent, community-based animal care and protection charity - reported in September 2022 that dental diseases are currently the most common health problems in pets, affecting 70% of cats and 80% of dogs by the age of three. Moreover, in March 2023, the Royal Veterinary College, a leading UK veterinary institution, declared periodontal disease as the most frequently identified condition in UK cats. The research uncovered that 15.2% of cats are diagnosed with the ailment annually, impacting an approximate 1.8 million felines each year, many of which likely remain undiscovered. Hence, the mounting incidence of dental diseases in pets is fuelling the growth of the pet oral care products market.

Which Players Dominate The Pet Oral Care Products Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Pet Oral Care Products include:

• Mars Incorporated

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Nestlé Purina PetCare Company

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Kao Corporation

• Central Garden & Pet Company

• Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

• Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

• Virbac Corporate

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pet Oral Care Products Industry?

The rising trend in the pet oral care products market is product innovation. The key players in this market are continually creating new products to maintain their market standing. As an example, TEEF for Life, a US-based company specializing in dog oral care, introduced two new supplements in January 2023 - Selective Microbial Metabolism Regulation Technology (SMMRT) and Protektin42, to enhance oral hygiene in pets. Research has clinically proven that SMMRT can boost healthy bacteria and curb the growth of germs associated with tooth disease in humans and animals. The additional new product, Protektin42, is targeted to address the root causes of gum disease, tooth decay and bad breath in dogs. Consisting of high-quality, plant-based ingredients, Protektin42 is a pre-and postbiotic supplement available in a mixable powder form.

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The pet oral care products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Dental Wipes, Dental Chews, Oral-Care Food Additives, Oral-Care Water Additives, Other Products

2) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pets

3) By Distribution Channel: Super markets And Hyper markets, Online Channels, Specialized Pet Shops, Veterinary Channels, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial

5) By End-Use: Veterinary Hospitals, Private Clinics, Home Care, Colleges And Universities

Subsegments:

1) By Toothpaste: Enzymatic Toothpaste, Non-Enzymatic Toothpaste, Flavored Toothpaste

2) By Toothbrushes: Finger Brushes, Standard Dog Toothbrushes, Cat Toothbrushes, Electric Toothbrushes

3) By Dental Wipes: Textured Dental Wipes, Antimicrobial Dental Wipes, All-Natural Dental Wipes

4) By Dental Chews: Rawhide Dental Chews, Grain-Free Dental Chews, Enzymatic Dental Chews, Dental Bones and Treats

5) By Oral-Care Food Additives: Water-Soluble Oral Care Powders, Liquid Oral Care Additives, Treats with Oral-Care Benefits

6) By Oral-Care Water Additives: Antibacterial Water Additives, Breath Freshening Water Additives, Enzymatic Water Additives

7) By Other Products: Oral-Care Gels, Breath Freshening Sprays, Dental Kits

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Pet Oral Care Products Market?

In 2024, North America commanded the greatest share in the pet oral care products market. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will outpace other regions in growth during the predicted period. The report on the pet oral care products market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

