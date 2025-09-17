Industrial exports survey for the second quarter of 2025

MACAU, September 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the surveyed manufacturers of the Industrial Exports Survey became slightly optimistic about the export outlook of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) for the next six months in the second quarter of 2025. Major exports in the second quarter included garments, pharmaceutical products, electronic products/electrical appliances, alcoholic beverages & tobacco and other metal products. Export prospects were better in the European Union (EU).

The surveyed manufacturers reported an average of 2.7 months of orders on hand in the second quarter of 2025. Among them, the pharmaceutical products industry took the lead with 4.4 months of orders on hand. The wearing apparel industry and the electronics/electrical appliances industry had 3.2 and 2.5 months of orders respectively, while other non-textile products industry had 1.2 months of orders.

According to the Composite Index of Quarterly Orders by Market, the European Union was a market with better export prospects for the Macao SAR, with an index change of 25.1%.

As regards export prospects for the next six months, 53.1% of the surveyed manufacturers expected no significant change in the outlook, an increase of 32.3 percentage points from 20.8% in the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, 27.3% of them were optimistic about the outlook, a rise of 0.4 percentage points from 26.9% in the previous quarter. Those who were pessimistic about the outlook accounted for 19.6%, down notably by 32.7 percentage points from 52.3% in the last quarter.