UM holds International Night to promote cultural exchange

MACAU, September 17 - The Global Affairs Office of the University of Macau (UM) held the International Night 2025, bringing together over 250 students from 45 countries. Students and faculty members engaged in meaningful cross-cultural dialogue and shared practical insights and experiences about studying overseas.

Speaking at the event, UM Vice Rector Rui Martins emphasised that internationalisation is at the core of UM’s development strategy. In recent years, the university has stepped up its efforts to attract more international students, expand its global network of partnerships, and promote international exchange. ‘We welcome every member of the global village to write their unique story at UM. We encourage more students to seize the overseas exchange opportunities provided by the university to explore the outside world,’ he said. Martins also highlighted that UM is not only a place of learning but also a platform for cross-cultural dialogue. He encouraged students to make the most of the university’s diverse and inclusive environment.

The evening brought together students from diverse cultural backgrounds. These students came from places such as the Chinese mainland, the UK, Australia, Belgium, Portugal, Bhutan, Brazil, Germany, the British Virgin Islands, Cape Verde, Egypt, France, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Mozambique, Myanmar, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Angola, and Vietnam.

Students from the Chinese mainland, Brazil, Mozambique, and Myanmar presented a series of cultural performances, including traditional Chinese dance, Brazilian music, African music, and Burmese dance. These performances brought the atmosphere to a climax and were met with enthusiastic applause. Students also dressed in their national costumes and competed for the ‘Best Costume Award’. The evening was filled with laughter and surprises as different cultures and arts came together.

UM continues to advance its internationalisation initiatives by actively expanding its international student body and global partnership network. The university has established partnerships with over 350 higher education institutions across 42 countries and regions. Through programmes such as semester exchange programmes, the Erasmus+ programme, and the Ten Thousand Talent Programme, UM provides ample opportunities for students to study abroad and fosters an international campus environment, consistently nurturing young talent with a global vision and competitiveness.