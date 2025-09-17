Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for July 2025

MACAU, September 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments in July 2025 rose by 5.8% month-on-month but dropped slightly by 0.9% year-on-year. For the first seven months of 2025, the transaction value increased by 2.5% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the transaction value for retail trade in July recorded a month-on-month uplift of 5.4% and a smaller year-on-year decrease of 1.1%. In addition, the transaction value for the first seven months fell by 9.1% year-on-year.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In July 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments totalled MOP1.12 billion, up by 5.8% month-on-month but down slightly by 0.9% year-on-year. For the first seven months of 2025, the transaction value went up by 2.5% year-on-year to MOP7.86 billion.

Attributable to the summer holiday, all types of restaurants & similar establishments saw month-on-month growth in transaction values in July, with Fast-food Restaurants, Chinese Restaurants and Japanese & Korean Restaurants recording increases of 11.4%, 6.7% and 6.6% respectively. In comparison with the same month last year, the major types of restaurants & similar establishments showed varied performance in July. The transaction values for Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops and Chinese Restaurants dropped by 2.3% and 1.4% year-on-year respectively, while the transaction value for Fast-food Restaurants grew by 14.8%.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP3.93 billion in July this year, representing a month-on-month rise of 5.4% and a smaller year-on-year decrease of 1.1%. For the first seven months, the transaction value dropped by 9.1% year-on-year to MOP28.98 billion.

When compared to June, all major retail activities generally recorded growth in transaction values in July on account of the summer holiday. The transaction values for Footwear Retailers and Adults’ Clothing Retailers rose by 16.9% and 15.2% month-on-month respectively, whereas only the transaction value for Leather Goods Retailers fell by 4.2%. Compared with July last year, the transaction values for Footwear Retailers and Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers dipped by 4.2% and 1.8%, whereas the remaining retail activities logged an increase in transaction values, with Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers posting marked growth in transaction value (+13.5%).

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.