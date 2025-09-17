Targeting “First Store” Opportunities The First Phase of Applications under the “Programme for Supporting the Development of Macao First Store Economy” Commences on 1 November

MACAU, September 17 - In order to elevate the attractiveness of the local business landscape and enhance the local consumption culture, the Macao SAR Government has launched the “Programme for Supporting the Development of Macao First Store Economy” (“Programme”) to attract foreign brands to open their first stores in the city. The Programme will provide a subsidy of up to MOP 1 million to eligible international brands, and brands from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region meeting certain criteria. The first phase of applications under the “Programme” runs from 1 November 2025 to 31 January 2026.

A briefing session on the “Programme” was held today (September 17th) at the News Centre of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and was attended by IPIM Acting President Mr. Sam Lei, Head of Research Department of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr. Lei Sio Sang, and Senior Manager of the Investment Promotion and Commerce Development Affairs Department of IPIM, Mr. Chao Pang. Around 120 representatives from local chambers of commerce, industry and neighborhood associations and media also participated in the briefing session.

20 Eligible Foreign Brands Are Expected to be introduced to Boost the Community Economy

According to IPIM Acting President Mr. Sam Lei, over 20 eligible domestic and international brands are expected to be enticed to inaugurate their first stores in the city, thereby bolstering Macao’s market competitiveness. By supporting the opening of the stores for these brands in specific areas, it is expected to stimulate community economic growth, boost local consumption, promote the development of the small and medium-sized enterprises and generate more employment opportunities. At the same time, an influx of new products and innovative business models will inject new impetus into the local economy. In the future, cross-departmental collaboration will be strengthened to promote investment attraction. At the same time, local SMEs are expected to capitalise on the opportunities brought by the “Debut Economy” and introduce wider array of high-quality products, signature foods and professional services to promote the diversified development of the local market.

Two Types of Subsidies Will Be Distributed in Three Instalments, with a Maximum Total Amount of MOP 1 Million

The “Programme” is open to international, Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan region brands that meet specific conditions.

International brands must have been listed in the Global Top 100 or the World’s Top 500 Brands, or they have been in operation for 10 years or more, and their brand value ranked among the top 50 in the international market for similar products in the previous year, or they have established at least 10 stores in at least 3 countries around the world, or they are signature brands recommended by chambers of commerce in Portuguese-speaking or Spanish-speaking countries or other European countries.

Brands from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region must have been in operation for 5 years or more, and their brand value ranked among the top 10 in the domestic market among similar products in the previous year. The Chinese mainland brands must have at least five stores in mainland megacities or super-large cities, or in five of the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area. The Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region brands must have at least five stores in their regions or in the Chinese mainland.

The subsidy is divided into two types: The first type is the basic subsidy, with a maximum funding limit of MOP 500,000. And the second type is the additional subsidy, which is designated to encourage the first stores to be opened in specific areas like the ZAPE Area. And the additional subsidy will be provided in an escalating way in correlation with the expanded business area and the augmented count of local full-time employees. The total maximum amount of these two types of subsidies is MOP 1 million.

For details on the requirements, application conditions, and subsidy details, please visit the web page of the “Programme” at https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/investment-promotion/programme-for-supporting-the-development-of-macao-first-store-economy/. For any inquiry, please call 2871 0300 during office hours or email to ece@ipim.gov.mo.