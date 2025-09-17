International Relations and Cooperation on action to halt genocide in Gaza

The Government of the Republic of South Africa takes solemn account of the findings of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel. The Commission has concluded that the State of Israel bears responsibility for the commission of genocide, the failure to prevent genocide, and the failure to punish genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Commission’s report concludes that the Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces have committed and are continuing to commit the following four genocidal acts, as defined in the 1948 Genocide Convention:

Killing members of the group

Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group

Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part

Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group

This report stands as a stark confirmation of the very dire situation that compelled South Africa to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December 2023. The ICJ subsequently issued three successive orders on provisional measures on 26 January, 28 March, and 24 May 2024, aimed at protecting Palestinians in Gaza from irreparable harm. It is with profound disappointment that the Commission’s report highlights the regrettable fact that these binding interim orders have not been heeded by Israel.

In the face of this latest report, which provides a comprehensive, forensically detailed account of an ongoing genocide, the need for international action has never been more urgent. South Africa reiterates its call for all States to immediately fulfill their solemn obligations under the Genocide Convention.

As the Commission makes clear, parties to the Convention are obliged to:

Ensure that Israel implements all orders for provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice

Cooperate to bring to an end all Israeli actions in Gaza that amount to a violation of the Genocide Convention

Take steps to ensure the prevention of conduct that may amount to an act of genocide under the Genocide Convention, including the transfer of weapons that are used or likely to be used by Israel to commit genocidal acts

Not recognise as lawful the military operations in Gaza that led to the violations of peremptory norms (jus cogens), including genocide

Conduct investigations and take steps to ensure the punishment of violations of peremptory norms

To this end, the government of South Africa has submitted three public dossiers of information to the United Nations Security Council, a measure to ensure the UN acts in accordance with Article 94 of its Charter.

It is increasingly clear that the Palestinian people are facing a threat of erasure in real time. The entire system of international law is on the line. At stake is not merely the fate of the Palestinian people, but the very principle of justice over impunity.

The reports are:

Dossier 1 dated 29 May 2025: detailing a public dossier of evidence relating to the State of Israel’s intent and incitement to commit genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza

dated 29 May 2025: detailing a public dossier of evidence relating to the State of Israel’s intent and incitement to commit genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza Dossier 2 dated 27 February 2025: containing available evidence on the State of Israel’s acts of genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, as of 4 February 2025

dated 27 February 2025: containing available evidence on the State of Israel’s acts of genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, as of 4 February 2025 Dossier 3 dated 28 August 2025: detailing Israel’s calculated acts of starvation, weaponisation of aid, and further expressions of genocidal intent against the Palestinians in Gaza

