Commission for Gender Equality engages experts on increasing involvement of boys in gangsterism, 18 Sept
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) invites members of the media to a critical engagement aimed at raising awareness and developing community-driven solutions to address the increasing involvement of boys in gangs. This initiative seeks to highlight the root causes of gangs in some communities in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, while also identifying interventions that can redirect boys toward constructive pathways.
This engagement is informed by a research study conducted by the CGE on factors that cause the prevalence of gangs in these provinces.
Objectives of the engagement
- Highlight the vulnerabilities that lead boys to join gangs
- Explore the link between toxic masculinities, violence, and social pressures
- Share evidence-based interventions, including mentorship, education support, and community programmes
- Mobilise stakeholders, including parents, schools, law enforcement, and civil society, to work collaboratively in providing safer alternatives for boys
Media participation
Members of the media are encouraged to attend online and cover this discussion to amplify awareness and stimulate broader community engagement on this urgent issue.
- Date: 18 September 2025
- Time: 19:00 – 20:30
- Platform: Live on X (formerly Twitter) – @CGE_ZA
Enquiries:
Mr Javu Baloyi
Spokesperson: Commission for Gender Equality
Cell: 083 579 3306
E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za
