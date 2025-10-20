Logo

From Shopify product catalog to market insights, ad angles, and ready-to-run video campaigns

Quality matters. For Shopify brands, AI should create ads that actually convert, not just churn out noise. That’s why every feature in AdMove is built around outcomes you can measure in sales.” — Gery Meleg

NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdMove Launches to Put Social Media Ads on Autopilot

AdMove, the AI agent that runs paid social campaigns end-to-end for e-commerce brands, is officially live. Built for Shopify founders and marketers, AdMove automates the grind of creative production, campaign setup, and daily optimization, giving brands the firepower to scale without burning out.

Who AdMove Is For

Most Shopify store owners didn’t start their business to spend weekends cutting UGC clips or resizing ads. Yet running profitable campaigns has never been harder: budgets are tight, ad fatigue sets in fast, and platforms like Meta and TikTok demand constant testing. Surveys show that around 60% of e-commerce brands can’t refresh creatives fast enough to stay competitive.

AdMove solves that by acting as a brand’s always-on marketing team. One that generates fresh creatives, launches campaigns, and optimizes performance 24/7.

How It Works

AdMove starts where the pain is sharpest: producing high-performing creatives at speed.

Connect your store – Import products, SKUs, copy, reviews, and media with one click.



Instant creative – AI agents generate platform-ready scripts, videos, UGC, and static ads in minutes.



One-click launch – Approve, tweak if needed, and publish directly to Meta and TikTok.



From there, AdMove’s AI agents handle strategy, budget allocation, optimization, and reporting. Making campaigns fully autonomous from concept to conversion.

Why It Matters

“Small and mid-sized brands should have access to the same creative firepower as the biggest advertisers,” said co-founder Gery Meleg. “That’s why we built AdMove — so e-commerce teams can finally scale without adding headcount or burning out.”

Co-founder Daniel Demian added: “Most ad tech is built for agencies. We built AdMove for Shopify founders — to give them back their time while lifting ROAS with fresh, on-brand creatives every week.”

What’s Next

The first stage of AdMove launches today, giving brands instant access to AI-generated creatives and one-click campaign launches on Meta and TikTok. Future updates will roll out additional AI agents for deeper strategy, advanced optimization, and full-funnel reporting — building toward one platform where campaigns truly run themselves.

“Our vision is a world where launching an ad campaign is as easy as opening an online store,” said Demian.

About AdMove

AdMove builds AI agents that run paid social campaigns end-to-end, including planning, creative production, activation, and optimization. Early users have reported 5x less time spent on ad production, 62% fewer edits, and up to a 37% lift in ROAS. Headquartered in Romania, AdMove is now available for Shopify brands worldwide. Try it out! www.admove.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.