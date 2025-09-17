Airport Kiosk Market Size Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2032

The airport kiosk market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By component, the hardware segment dominated the global market in 2022, in terms of revenue. The services segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By application, the common-use self service (CUSS) kiosk segment accounted for a major share in 2022. Based on airport size, the medium segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by LAMEA.Airports and airlines are increasingly adopting touchscreen displays instead of conventional keypad-based kiosks to enable more interactive self-service sessions for checking in bags, printing bag tags, selecting seats, and others. Multimedia kiosks with the ability to play videos and display instructions using visual guides also provide richer and more engaging user experiences. Deployment of biometric identification like face recognition or fingerprint scans on kiosks provide seamless verification and security during self-service usage without requiring passengers to carry supporting documents always. For instance, in October 2023, SITA and Fraport collaborated to implement face biometrics for identification purposes across all airlines at Frankfurt Airport. By leveraging smart path biometric solution from SITA, which is powered by NEC, a passenger's face becomes their boarding pass. Passengers have the option to securely register in advance using the Star Alliance biometric app on their mobile devices or directly at the check-in kiosk, utilizing their biometric-enabled passports. This integration aims to enhance the overall efficiency and security of passenger journeys throughout the airport.These technologies enhance the kiosk capabilities, ease of use as well as passenger satisfaction leading to higher kiosk adoption rates supporting airport kiosk industry growth. Major solution providers like SITA, Kiosk Information Systems, Embross, and IER have introduced such advanced kiosk systems driving this market trend. The replacement of outdated kiosk systems with more ergonomic models by airports globally, as well as the expansion of already-existing installed bases to accommodate increasing passenger volumes, are major growth drivers of this segment. Leading providers such as Kiosk Information Systems, Embross, SITA, and others are providing these next-generation kiosk units better optimized for reliability, usage analytics, and remote management.Moreover, airport operators are collaborating with kiosk manufacturers to increase the adoption of innovative kiosks. For instance, in May 2023, Noida International Airport (NIA) entered into an agreement with Amadeus IT Group SA for the provision of a passenger processing system (PPS). Amadeus IT Group SA will be responsible for designing, supplying, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the cloud-hosted end-to-end PPS for Noida International Airport under this agreement. The integrated self-service PPS touchpoints, including check-in kiosks, automated bag drops, and eGates, will communicate in real-time with airline departure control systems and other stakeholders, contributing to a seamless and efficient experience for travelers. Such developments further support the growth of the segment.The concept of smart airports has gained major momentum globally in recent years with increased focus on leveraging next-gen technologies such as IoT, biometrics, robotics, AI, cloud computing and others to modernize and optimize airport operations as well as enhance passenger experience. Smart airports aim to provide touchless, seamless processing for passengers from check-in to boarding to baggage claim processes via automated self-service kiosk options.As part of enabling smarter, more digital, and efficient airports, there has also been greater emphasis on rolling out multi-functional self-service airport kiosks with enhanced capabilities and functionalities powered by advanced software platforms. Some of the value-add capabilities include location-based promotional offers, wayfinding navigation, baggage tracking, and core functions such as check-in and ID verification. Such developments provide lucrative opportunities in the market. Moreover, the growth of the software segment is driven by increasing integration of kiosk management software, device monitoring tools, and analytics dashboards to maintain systems availability and coordinate central management of units dispersed airport wide.Another key demand driver is the continual need for customized kiosk software application development projects as airports partner with solution providers to create specialized interactive interfaces communicating with various backend systems like check-in, bag drop, and immigration. Common kiosk functions being developed include automated boarding pass/baggage tag printing, bag weighing capabilities, passport authentication amongst others. These tailored software applications optimized for the airport’s IT environment require customized programming supporting process automation for passengers.In addition, smaller airports have traditionally lagged larger facilities in terms of self-service automation adoption historically owing to budget constraints and inadequate technology expertise to manage complex kiosk implementations. Most continue to rely extensively on traditional airline counters for passenger processing.However, this is changing with the availability of competitively priced kiosk products optimized for small to mid-sized airports. Their solutions allow smaller airports to launch with minimal hardware units that can be gradually scaled up while minimizing queues and wait times cost-effectively. Cloud-based kiosk management software as well as outsourced support services are also driving adoptions by overcoming the technology management deterrent for regional airports.Impact of Russia-Ukraine warOn February 24, 2022, Russia commenced an invasion of Ukraine, escalating the long-standing Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. This event has the capacity to disrupt global economies, impacting investor confidence and financial markets. The resulting economic instabilities pose challenges in obtaining funding for infrastructure projects, particularly those focused on modernization in airports. Therefore, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the airport kiosk market is multifaceted, encompassing supply chain disruptions, financial considerations, changes in passenger behavior, and an intensified focus on cybersecurity. Navigating these challenges requires a strategic and adaptive approach from industry stakeholders, coupled with an eye for emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy component, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the automated passport control segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By airport size, the medium segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global airport kiosk market include Amadeus IT Group SA, Collins Aerospace, Embross, Thales Group, IER, Kiosk Information Systems Inc., Materna IPS GmbH, NCR Corporation, Olea Kiosks Inc., and SITA. Companies are adopting strategies such as contracts, collaboration, agreement, and others to improve their market positioning.

