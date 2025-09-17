ICE Receives More than 150,000 Applications to Join ICE Law Enforcement to Help Remove Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens from U.S.

ICE made more than 18,000 tentative job offers to patriotic Americans who want to help remove murderers, gang members, pedophiles, terrorists, and rapists from the U.S.

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) received more than 150,000 applications from Americans who want to join U.S. (ICE) to help arrest and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets. ICE has extended more than 18,000 tentative job offers.

“ICE has received more than 150,000 applications from patriotic Americans who want to defend the homeland by removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the U.S.,” said Secretary Noem. “We have already issued more than 18,000 tentative job offers. Americans are answering their country's call to serve and help remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our country.”

ICE is offering a robust package of federal law enforcement incentives. You may be entitled to these benefits:

A maximum $50,000 signing bonus

Student loan repayment and forgiveness options

25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents

Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime for Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Deportation Officers

Enhanced retirement benefits

For more information or to apply, visit: www.ice.gov/careers