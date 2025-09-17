Secretary Kristi Noem on the Ground With Law Enforcement in Chicago While DHS Arrests the Worst of the Worst During Operation Midway Blitz

“President Trump has been clear: if politicians will not put the safety of their citizens first, this administration will.” - Secretary Noem

CHICAGO — Last week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois. This operation targets criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets. Today, Secretary Noem was on the ground beside law enforcement as they made arrests of criminal illegal aliens in the sanctuary state.

“President Trump has been clear: if politicians will not put the safety of their citizens first, this administration will. I was on the ground in Chicago today to make clear we are not backing down,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Just this morning, DHS took violent offenders off the streets with arrests for assault, DUI, and felony stalking. Our work is only beginning.”

Below are some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by DHS in Illinois since Operation Midway Blitz began:

Christian Alejandro Lopez-Cervantes, a criminal alien from Mexico, charged for felony assault, domestic violence and felony illegal reentry.

Mauricio Garcia-Vasquez, a criminal alien from Mexico, charged for unlawful use of a weapon and illegal possession of ammunition.

Aldo Salazar-Bahena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of murder.

Gabriel Soto-Rivera, a criminal alien from Mexico, charged for domestic violence.

Catalino Alejandro Lux-Saquik, a criminal alien from Mexico, arrested for domestic violence with a final order of removal.

Javier Garcia-Diego a criminal alien from Mexico, arrested for felony assault.

Jose Gonzalez-Ortiz a criminal alien from Mexico, arrested for sexual assault and convicted of battery.

Jose Patino-Juarez a criminal alien from Mexico, arrested for obstructing justice, assault and disorderly conduct.

Rosalio Pelayo-Salgado, a criminal alien Mexico, arrested for eight DUIs, felony vehicle theft, obstructing justice, and felony drug conviction and who was previously removed.

Jean Carlos Aranda Gonzalez, a criminal alien from Columbia, arrested for drug trafficking, resisting an officer, traffic offenses, and a larceny conviction.

Luis Manuel Carrasquel-Hernandez, a criminal alien from Venezuela, arrested for assault, trespassing, and multiple weapons offenses.

# # #