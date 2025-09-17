DHS Removes Restrictions on Hungary’s Designation in the Visa Waiver Program

Restoring full Visa Waiver Program status appropriate after Hungary took steps to improve its security measures

WASHINGTON – Today, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has announced that Hungary will have its status in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) fully restored, following the completion of steps taken to address security vulnerabilities.

This decision reverses restrictions previously placed on Hungarian citizens’ ability to travel under the VWP, as well as their ability to use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

In early 2021, DHS revoked already-issued ESTAs of all Hungarian passport holders born outside of Hungary and continued to deny new ESTA applications to Hungarian applicants born outside of Hungary. In August of 2023, the Biden Administration reduced the ESTA validity period for Hungarian travelers from two years to just one year, while also limiting ESTAs to a single use.

Now that the government of Hungary has taken action requested by the U.S. government to address security vulnerabilities, the restrictions imposed by the previous administration have been lifted, and Hungarian citizens now have expanded access to travel between Hungary and the United States. Hungarians will be able to apply for an ESTA with a two-year validity period which can be used for multiple entries by September 30, 2025.

“The United States and Hungary have a strong security partnership, and that commitment is reflected in the actions that Hungary has taken to meet the security standards of the Visa Waiver Program,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Like President Trump, Prime Minister Orbán is dedicated to keeping his borders secure and vetting who comes into his country. When nations secure their borders, they’re making the entire world a safer place – and they should be rewarded for doing so. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem’s efforts, DHS is reinstituting integrity into our immigration system.”

This decision reaffirms the integrity of the VWP and facilitates secure travel between the United States and Hungary. Only nations with the highest standards of security are granted visa-free access to the United States.

