ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Child Rape, Murder, and Violent Assault

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrests of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including those with convictions for violent and heinous crimes, including rape, sexual exploitation of a child, murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Despite vile rhetoric about our ICE law enforcement officers, they continue to risk their lives every single day to arrest murderers, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out operations to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. Our brave law enforcement will not be deterred from enforcing the law and getting heinous criminals out of our country.”

Arrests include:

Gustavo Guzman-Galindo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of criminal contempt, use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance, criminal sex act, and rape, in New York, New York.

Jose Rolando Aguirre-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in Bexar County, Texas.

Luis Gilberto Rodriguez-Villalobos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of second-degree rape, in Hempstead, New York.

Raul Castaneda-Parada, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of trafficking cocaine, in Durham County, North Carolina.

Jason Nathaniel Lewis, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of murder, in Bronx, New York.

ICE will continue to enforce U.S. immigration laws to ensure criminal illegal aliens are identified, arrested, and removed, safeguarding communities across the nation.