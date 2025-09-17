Minister Dion George on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment being a driver of economic growth, not a barrier

South Africa’s DFFE is a driver of economic growth, not a barrier

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has rejected the perception that the Department acts as a brake on South Africa’s economic progress. He said that such a view ignores the evidence that environmental policy is a generator of jobs and investment.

“Far from blocking growth, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is a catalyst for it. Our programmes show that sustainability is not a constraint, but the pathway to stronger competitiveness and inclusion,” Minister George said.

For years, critics have claimed that environmental regulations slow down industry, discourage investors, and cost South Africans jobs. The Minister said that this narrative was both misleading and harmful because it hides the opportunities that come with a greener economy.

He explained that global shifts since the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic have already forced mining and industry to rethink their operations. The rise of climate-driven trade and investment patterns makes it clear that carbon-intensive industries face growing risks, while cleaner and greener industries present major opportunities.

South Africa’s reality, he noted, is that the economy is dual in nature. Traditional, energy-heavy industries remain significant, while greener industries are emerging and fast becoming the foundation of future growth. Both need support, and both are linked to global market forces.

Minister George said the Climate Change Act of 2024 is a cornerstone of this dual approach. The Act, far from being red tape, creates the policy certainty investors need. It covers energy, transport, agriculture, forestry, biodiversity, waste, water, and the built environment, and positions South Africa for long-term competitiveness.

The Department’s five-year strategic plan commits to raising 600 million US dollars between 2025 and 2029 for sustainability initiatives, with 120 million US dollars targeted for the 2025/26 financial year alone. These resources will flow into sectors that create work while lowering risks to the environment.

“This is not theory. Implementation is underway,” the Minister said. “South Africa is choosing not to be a victim of global change, but a leader in resilience and in sustainable growth.”

The Minister emphasised that the Department is already delivering. By helping traditional sectors adapt, while backing new industries, the Department is showing that prosperity and environmental care can move together.

“To those who see environmental policy as a burden, I say this: it is not a cost, it is the opportunity of our time. By harnessing sustainability, we can secure jobs, skills and investment for generations. A thriving economy and a healthy environment are two sides of the same coin, and the Department is committed to delivering both,” Minister George concluded.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Chelsey Wilken

Cell: 074 470 5996

E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

