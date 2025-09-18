Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market CAGR to be at 11.5 from 2025 to 2029 | $4.06 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

Veterinary Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market?

The market size for veterinary dietary supplements has seen robust growth in recent times. The market, which was worth $2.41 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $2.62 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The factors contributing to this growth in the period considered historical include rising pet ownership, veterinary endorsements, treating pets with human-like needs, heightened awareness about pet obesity, the accessibility of specialized dietary formulations, and progress in the science of pet nutrition.

The market size of veterinary dietary supplements is predicted to undergo swift expansion in the upcoming years, ballooning to a valuation of $4.06 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The surge within the forecast period can be credited to an amalgamation of factors such as bespoke nutrition solutions, an increasing number of pets, burgeoning e-commerce, emphasis on particular health conditions, escalation in preemptive healthcare expenditure, breakthroughs in nutraceuticals, and a comprehensive approach to pet care. The forecast period will also witness trends such as the use of natural and organic elements, widening of distribution networks, joint health supplements for aging pets, advanced research in the field of animal nutrition, adherence to regulatory norms and standards, and strategic collaborations and alliances.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market?

The escalating numbers of both companion and livestock animals is anticipated to drive the market for veterinary dietary supplements forwards. Companion animals include all domesticated pets that can have their physical, emotional, behavioral, and social needs met easily, and encompass dogs, cats, and other animals. Livestock, on the other hand, includes domesticated animals that are used for labor and the production of commodities such as bovines in agricultural settings. These animals benefit from veterinary dietary supplements providing a nutrient-rich diet to promote their proper growth and development. For instance, USDA Economic Research Service (ERS) reported in February 2022 that the U.S. livestock population included approximately 91.9 million beef/cattle, 5.06 million lamb/sheep, and that total pork exports were expected to hit $8.88. Thus, this growing population of companion and livestock animals fuels the expansion of the market for veterinary dietary supplements.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Dietary Supplements include:

• C H Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG

• Virbac

• Ark Naturals

• Beaphar

• FoodScience LLC

• Nutri-Pet Research Inc.

• Canna Companion

• Nestle S.A.

• Nutramax Laboratories Inc.

• Zydus Animal Health and Investments Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Veterinary Dietary Supplements Industry?

Notable entities within the veterinary dietary supplements sector are prioritizing product innovation, as exemplified by their emphasis on wellness supplements, in an effort to provide superior services to their consumers. Wellness Supplements are a trailblazer in pet supplements, crafted to boost the health and wellbeing of dogs, and come in five distinct formulas. For instance, Wellness Pet Company, an American pet food business, unveiled their Wellness Supplements in January 2023. These Wellness Supplements come in five different versions, including move health, calm health, shield health, belly health, and shine supplements. Developed using top-notch ingredients and a variety of appetizing flavors, these supplements aid in promoting healthy digestion, immune system wellness, seasonal allergy relief, as well as maintaining a dogs' skin and coat health.

What Segments Are Covered In The Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Report?

The veterinary dietary supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Proteins And Peptides, CBD, Multivitamins And Minerals, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Other Types (Antioxidants)

2) By Dosage Form: Tablets And Capsules, Gummies And Chewables, Powders, Liquids, Other Dosages (Injectables, Paste)

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Or E-commerce, Offline

4) By Application: Joint Health Support, Calming Or Stress Or Anxiety, Digestive Health, Energy And Electrolytes, Immunity Support, Skin And Coat Health, Other Applications (Kidney, Urinary Tract, Liver, Cardiovascular, Weight Management)

Subsegments:

1) By Omega 3 Fatty Acids: Fish Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Algal Oil

2) By Proteins And Peptides: Whey Protein, Casein Protein, Pea Protein, Collagen Peptides

3) By CBD: CBD Oil, CBD Treats, CBD Capsules

4) By Multivitamins And Minerals: Complete Multivitamins, Specific Mineral Supplements, Herbal Blend Formulations

5) By Probiotics And Prebiotics: Probiotic Powders, Probiotic Chews, Prebiotic Fibers

6. By Other Types (Antioxidants): Vitamin E, Coenzyme Q10, Green Tea Extract, Selenium

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market?

In 2024, the Veterinary Dietary Supplements market was led by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report for the Veterinary Dietary Supplements covers not only Asia-Pacific, but also includes detailed insights from Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

