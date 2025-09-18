Wastewater Treatment Plant Market to Reach USD $173.31 Billion by 2029 at 5.2 CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Wastewater Treatment Plant Market?

In the recent past, the wastewater treatment plant market has witnessed solid growth. The market size, which stands at $134.46 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $141.65 billion in 2025, delivering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The significant growth observed in the historical period can be traced back to several factors such as increased investment in water infrastructure, booming industrialization and industry expansion, population growth and swift urbanization, the enforcement of strict environmental laws, and a worldwide surge in Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for water and sanitation.

In the upcoming years, the market size for wastewater treatment plants is projected to experience robust growth, expanding to a whopping $173.31 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth during the forecasted period is largely due to rising levels of water pollution, stringent controls on industrial emissions, a booming population and urban development leading to increased need for purified water, rigorous governmental rules on wastewater emissions, and a growing consciousness about water preservation and reutilization requirements. The forecast period will also witness key trends such as progressive technological developments, adoption of decentralized and modular systems for wastewater treatment, extended initiatives for water recycling and reuse, biogas production in wastewater treatment plants, and the rise of wastewater treatment 4.0.

Download a free sample of the wastewater treatment plant market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14531&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Wastewater Treatment Plant Global Market Growth?

Rising water pollution levels are supporting the wastewater treatment plant market. Wastewater treatment ensures water quality and sustainable management. The United Nations reported in 2022 that 2.2 billion people lacked safe drinking water and 3.5 billion lacked sanitation, with numbers rising from the previous year. Consequently, increasing pollution is driving the wastewater treatment plant market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Wastewater Treatment Plant Market?

Major players in the Wastewater Treatment Plant include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Nalco Water India Ltd.

• Kubota Corporation

• Suez Environment S.A.

• Xylem Inc.

• Pentair PLC

• ITT Corporation.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Wastewater Treatment Plant Market In The Future?

Key players in the wastewater treatment plant market, like Evac Oy, are implementing new strategies such as the introduction of innovative solutions like the Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) wastewater treatment plants. These innovative MBR systems combine membrane filtration and activated sludge process to treat wastewater effectively. In September 2022, Evac Oy, hailing from Finland and specializing in a suite of management systems for waste, wastewater, and freshwater, took a major step forward by introducing a medium-sized version of their Evac MBR wastewater treatment plant. This plant, designed to serve a range of vessels, not only meets but also exceeds the current wastewater treatment standards. The updated MBR Mid-range by Evac can purify up to 99% of microplastic particles and enables nutrient removal. The superior effluent quality allows the treated water to be reused or processed further while onboard. Among Evac's array of sustainability flagship products, the Evac MBR plays a crucial role for their innovative wastewater treatment system. The inclusion of a nutrient removal unit allows the vessels to function in delicate environments, effectively processing all wastewater from passengers and crew without causing harm to human health or the marine ecosystem.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Report?

The wastewater treatment plantmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Effluent, Sewage Treatment, Agriculture, Leachate

2) By Technology: Physical Treatment, Biological Treatment, Chemical Treatment, Electrochemical Treatment

3) By Process: Conventional Treatment, Advanced Treatment, Membrane Treatment, Hybrid Treatment

4) By End-Use Industries: Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plants, Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plants

Subsegments:

1) By Effluent: Industrial Effluent Treatment, Municipal Effluent Treatment

2) By Sewage: Primary Sewage Treatment, Secondary Sewage Treatment, Tertiary Sewage Treatment

3) By Agriculture: Irrigation Water Treatment, Agricultural Runoff Treatment

4) By Leachate: Landfill Leachate Treatment, Industrial Leachate Treatment

View the full wastewater treatment plant market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-plant-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Wastewater Treatment Plant Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the wastewater treatment plant market and is anticipated to maintain the fastest growth in the projection period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Wastewater Treatment Plant Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Biological Wastewater Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biological-wastewater-treatment-global-market-report

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-equipment-global-market-report

Wastewater Treatment Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-service-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.