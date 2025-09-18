Turbine Control System Market to Reach $24.27 Billion by 2029 with 4.5 CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Turbine Control System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Turbine Control System Market Size And Growth?

In past years, there has been notable growth in the market size of the turbine control system. The market, which is forecasted to ascend from its $19.34 billion value in 2024 to a value of $20.35 billion in 2025, is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth demonstrated during the historic period is credited to advances in the technology of turbines, an increased demand for efficient energy, the need to meet regulatory norms, the advent of industrial automation, and the rise of renewable energy sources.

The market size of the turbine control system is projected to experience consistent growth in the forthcoming years, anticipating a value of $24.27 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The projected growth within this period can be credited to factors such as the expansion of renewable energy, transitioning energy policies, digitalization and industry 4.0, initiatives towards modernizing grid systems and concerns over cybersecurity. Notable trends within this forecast period include the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, advancements in cybersecurity, the implementation of remote monitoring and control, digital twin technology, and the shift towards decentralized energy systems.

Download a free sample of the turbine control system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14523&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Turbine Control System Market?

Increasing electricity demand is driving the turbine control system market. Turbine control systems regulate turbine operations, ensuring efficiency and safe power generation. According to Our World in Data, U.S. electricity demand rose from 4,192.9 TWh in 2021 to 4,338.1 TWh in 2022. Hence, rising demand for electricity is boosting the turbine control system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Turbine Control System Market?

Major players in the Turbine Control System include:

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Danfoss Power Solutions Inc.

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• WEG Electric Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Turbine Control System Industry?

Prominent businesses in the turbine control system sector are focusing on creating pioneering solutions, including the centrum VP R6.10, to optimise operations, engineering, procurement, and maintenance at plants and facilities by combining control systems into a single platform. The objective is to permit the regulation of steam turbines for compressor drives and the synchronised control of multiple compressor trains. For illustration, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, an electrical engineering and software enterprise based in Japan, released CENTUM VP R6.10 in November 2022. This new version of its integrated production control system allows for steam turbine control for compressor drives and the coordinated control of numerous compressor trains. Its attributes consist of an extended range of control, support for CCC Inside, streamlined operations, and uncomplicated engineering, procurement, and maintenance.

How Is The Turbine Control System Market Segmented?

The turbine control systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Hydro-Turbine, Wind Turbine, Other Types

2) By Component: Sensors, Human-Machine Interface, Controllers, Software, Other Components

3) By Function: Speed Control, Load Control, Temperature Control, Pressure Control, Other Functions

4) By Application: Power Generation, Oil And Gas, Marine, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Gas Turbine: Industrial Gas Turbines, Aeroderivative Gas Turbines

2) By Steam Turbine: Condensing Steam Turbine, Back Pressure Steam Turbine, Extraction Steam Turbine

3) By Hydro-Turbine: Pelton Turbine, Francis Turbine, Kaplan Turbine

4) By Wind Turbine: Horizontal-Axis Wind Turbine (HAWT), Vertical-Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT)

5) By Other Types: Microturbine, Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Turbine, Wave Energy Turbine

View the full turbine control system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/turbine-control-system-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Turbine Control System Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific had the leading position in the turbine control system market and is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The market report for turbine control system takes into account regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Turbine Control System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Turbine Motor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/turbine-motor-global-market-report

Turbine Oil Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/turbine-oil-global-market-report

Engine Turbine And Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engine-turbine-and-power-transmission-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.