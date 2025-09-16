President Lai meets Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Sumi Shuzo  

TAIWAN, September 16 - Details 2025-09-12 President Lai receives credentials from new Belize Ambassador Katherine Vanessa Meighan On the afternoon of September 12, President Lai Ching-te received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belize to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Katherine Vanessa Meighan. In remarks, President Lai expressed hope that with Ambassador Meighan’s experience and vision, our two countries will achieve further progress in such areas as educational exchanges, gender equality, and economic and trade cooperation, reaching new milestones in our bilateral ties. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend my sincerest welcome. Ambassador Meighan is a dear and longstanding friend of Taiwan. She is a distinguished alumna of National Chengchi University, and since completing her studies, she has contributed greatly to Belize’s business community. Her leadership as president of the Rotary Club of Belize and the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry has earned her high regard. In recent years, Ambassador Meighan has engaged closely with the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Belize. In addition to regularly participating in embassy events, she has also hosted numerous trade and investment missions from Taiwan, making considerable contributions to the advancement of economic and trade exchanges between our two nations. Ambassador Meighan has also long endeavored to enhance women’s empowerment and promote the development of micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises. These goals align closely with Taiwan’s policy direction. I firmly believe that, with Ambassador Meighan’s experience and vision, our two countries will achieve further progress in such areas as educational exchanges, gender equality, and economic and trade cooperation. Next month, we will mark 36 years of diplomatic relations between our nations. We are delighted to have seen significant growth in economic and trade exchanges since the implementation of the Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement. In July, Taiwan also announced the opening of its market to imports of frozen whiteleg shrimp from Belize. I am confident that, through joint efforts, our economic, trade, and investment ties will continue to strengthen. I have met and engaged with Prime Minister John Briceño on several occasions and greatly admire his leadership and vision. I look forward to the opportunity to visit Belize and witness firsthand the results of our nations’ collaboration across all domains. In closing, I once again extend a warm welcome to Ambassador Meighan. Her return to Taiwan for this post demonstrates the value the Belizean government places upon the diplomatic alliance between our countries. I firmly believe that going forward, we can work hand in hand to usher in new developments, new achievements, and new milestones in our bilateral ties. Ambassador Meighan then delivered remarks, saying that her pursuit of higher learning in Taiwan 20 years ago reminds her that education is a gift that multiplies opportunities for communities and nations. She added that she is grateful for the continued partnership that Taiwan extends to Belize and Caribbean and Latin American nations, a partnership grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and steadfast commitment to development and human potential. Ambassador Meighan indicated that our bilateral relationship stands as a testament of principled democracy: purposeful, resilient, and anchored in democratic ideals. Taiwan’s investments in Belize, such as those in education, health, infrastructure, and technology, she said, have not only advanced our nations’ development goals, but have strengthened the fabric of our people-to-people ties. The ambassador then stated that her return as Belize’s representative is a renewal of that trust and a pledge to deepen collaboration, adding that she is committed to broadening cooperation beyond policy to the cultural and educational exchanges that nurture understanding and friendship. Ambassador Meighan affirmed Belize’s unwavering support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international fora, stating that she invites continued dialogue on how we can translate these shared values into tangible benefits for our families, our businesses, and our nations. The ambassador expressed hope that the friendship between Belize and Taiwan will continue to stand as a beacon, showing that principled collaboration, mutual respect, and enduring goodwill can propel our nations toward a future of peace, prosperity, and shared purpose for generations to come. She then thanked President Lai for his leadership and the enduring friendship between our countries, also expressing hope that together, we can nurture a world in which nations rise by lifting one another up, and where the ties that bind Belize and Taiwan serve as a model for a more cooperative and harmonious global community.

Details 2025-09-12 President Lai receives credentials from new Paraguay Ambassador Darío Filártiga Ruiz Díaz On the morning of September 12, President Lai Ching-te received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Paraguay to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Darío Filártiga Ruiz Díaz. In remarks, President Lai welcomed the ambassador to his new post in Taiwan, noting it marks a new chapter in bilateral relations between Taiwan and Paraguay. The president also emphasized that our two countries have strong bonds and engage in close cooperation in democratic values, economic collaboration, education and culture, as well as social welfare and people’s livelihoods. He expressed hope for renewed momentum in our prosperous partnership, resulting in even more fruitful cooperation and mutual benefits. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I sincerely welcome Ambassador Filártiga to his new post in Taiwan. He has not only been entrusted with this important mission by President Santiago Peña Palacios, but has also received strong bipartisan support from the Paraguayan Senate. This demonstrates the importance that Paraguay attaches to the friendship between our two countries. I am confident that the ambassador’s assignment will mark a new chapter in our bilateral relations. Ambassador Filártiga has longstanding ties with Taiwan. He previously served as a ministerial political advisor to former President Horacio Cartes and accompanied him on three visits to Taiwan. Ambassador Filártiga is also highly knowledgeable in regional affairs. Given his outstanding abilities, I am confident that our bilateral cooperation and friendship will stand as a model for the world. Taiwan and Paraguay are like two beacons of democracy on opposite ends of the globe, illuminating each other. Our two countries have strong bonds and engage in close cooperation in democratic values, economic collaboration, education and culture, as well as social welfare and people’s livelihoods. In education, we jointly established the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University, which trains professionals in fields like electrical engineering and information technology, providing Paraguay with a stronger foundation for developing its high-tech industries. As for economic and trade cooperation, bilateral trade has accelerated since the Taiwan-Paraguay economic cooperation agreement entered into force in 2018. Taiwan has become an important export market for Paraguayan pork, beef, and sesame, mutually benefiting both countries. Additionally, joint initiatives like the Taiwan-Paraguay Smart Technology Park, our electric bus pilot program, and the Health Information Management Efficiency Enhancement Project have significantly enhanced the quality of life of citizens and are the fruits of our dedicated, long-term collaboration. Once again, I congratulate Ambassador Filártiga on his new assignment and look forward to his service bringing renewed momentum to our prosperous partnership, resulting in even more fruitful cooperation and mutual benefits. I hope to continue working side by side to contribute more to democracy, peace, and prosperity around the world. Ambassador Filártiga then delivered remarks, saying it is an honor to be appointed ambassador of Paraguay to Taiwan, as it carries the expectations and responsibilities of his country, government, people, and family. He noted that the appointment also recognizes his years of dedicated work in fostering Taiwan-Paraguay relations. He extended the regards and greetings of President Peña and former President Cartes, adding that President Peña looks forward to President Lai’s next official visit to Paraguay. Ambassador Filártiga noted that the government of Paraguay aims to strengthen bilateral relations with its allies, and that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the United States are key partners in jointly addressing important challenges. He said that Taiwan is an important ally and economic partner of Paraguay, as it plays a crucial role in high-tech industries and global development, and occupies a leading position in the semiconductor sector. He also highly commended Taiwan’s quality higher education system and its commitment and achievements in sustainable economic development. Ambassador Filártiga thanked Taiwan for strongly supporting several of Paraguay’s key development initiatives, which have significantly enhanced the quality of life for the people of Paraguay and positioned the country as an innovation hub for the region and beyond. He also emphasized that Paraguay has long advocated in international venues for the international standing of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and its meaningful participation in all organizations. He stated this is a central principle for the government of Paraguay and should be a shared goal of all nations that respect freedom, democracy, and human rights, as it reflects the fundamental values of safeguarding human dignity and advancing development. Ambassador Filártiga noted that Paraguay has abundant natural resources, a favorable climate, fertile land, and abundant water resources. The country also boasts clean renewable energy and produces high-quality livestock and staple crops, such as rice. He expressed hope for further opportunities to increase Paraguayan exports to Taiwan and looked forward to Taiwanese enterprises investing and establishing operations in Paraguay in the spirit of mutual benefit and cooperation. Ambassador Filártiga stated that the brotherly ties between Paraguay and Taiwan are a treasured bond worth protecting and strengthening. He further noted that over the past 68 years, the solid diplomatic relationship between our two countries has become one of mutual trust, respect, and assistance, benefiting the peoples of both nations. In closing, he reiterated the commitment of both the government of Paraguay and President Peña to consolidate bilateral relations. He affirmed their continued support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, with the hope of jointly building a prosperous and sustainable future.

Details 2025-09-09 President Lai receives credentials from new Haiti Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn On the morning of September 9, President Lai Ching-te received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Haiti to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Roudy Stanley Penn. In remarks, President Lai welcomed the ambassador to his new post and thanked the government of Haiti for its longstanding support and advocacy for Taiwan. The president also stated that joint efforts between our two countries have produced increasingly fruitful results across a range of collaborative initiatives. He expressed hope that we will continue to deepen our friendship, building on the strong existing foundation of our cooperation. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: It is a great pleasure to receive the credentials of Ambassador Penn. Next April marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. On behalf of the government and all people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I sincerely welcome Ambassador Penn back to Taiwan as we celebrate this milestone together. Ambassador Penn is a young and promising leader with extensive experience in the public and private sectors. He showed exceptional capability during his first term as ambassador to Taiwan. His reappointment reflects the Haitian government’s recognition of his service and its commitment to the bilateral relationship between our countries. With Ambassador Penn’s assistance, I believe that Taiwan and Haiti will continue to deepen our cooperation in various fields. When I met with Ambassador Penn at the Presidential Office last May, he noted that Taiwan and Haiti’s cooperation in agriculture, energy, culture, and technology has brought substantial benefits to our peoples, demonstrating the importance of our bilateral partnership. As Ambassador Penn said, our joint efforts have increasingly produced fruitful results and deepened our friendship. Initiatives including the introduction of solar-powered irrigation pumps, the Rice Production Enhancement Project, and the Vegetable and Fruit Cultivation Development Project have laid the groundwork for lasting food security in Haiti. Furthermore, Taiwan has significantly increased the number of scholarships available to Haitian students this year, hoping to foster even more talent and promote student exchanges between our countries. I want to thank the government of Haiti for its longstanding support and unwavering advocacy for Taiwan. This year, Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health and Population voiced support for Taiwan at the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Executive Board meeting and the World Health Assembly. Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, who visited Taiwan two months ago, also sent a letter to the director-general of the WHO on Taiwan’s behalf, reflecting the spirit of true friendship. Once again, I sincerely welcome Ambassador Penn and wish him all the best in his work. I hope that Taiwan and Haiti will continue to deepen our friendship, building on the strong existing foundation of our cooperation, as well as our bonds of mutual trust and respect. Ambassador Penn then delivered remarks, saying that it is a great honor to present President Lai with his credentials and extending greetings on behalf of the Transitional Presidential Council, the government, and the people of Haiti. He also noted that it is an honor to once again serve as the ambassador of Haiti to Taiwan, and expressed his deep admiration for Taiwan’s journey, history, and bold aspiration. Ambassador Penn reiterated the Haitian government’s strong determination to strengthen and develop friendly and cooperative relations between our two countries. He affirmed that through joint cooperation, bilateral ties can reach new heights and mutually benefit our peoples. Ambassador Penn noted that next year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Haiti and Taiwan, presenting an excellent opportunity to give renewed momentum to bilateral cooperation and strengthen friendly ties. He expressed hope to work with President Lai and the government of Taiwan to further deepen the friendship between our two countries’ peoples.

Details 2025-09-03 President Lai meets delegation led by Saint Lucia Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire On the afternoon of September 3, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Saint Lucia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information Ernest Hilaire. In remarks, President Lai thanked Saint Lucia for long supporting Taiwan’s international participation. He also expressed hope that the two countries will continue to expand and diversify collaboration to contribute even more to our nations’ prosperous development and to global progress. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I extend a warm welcome to Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire as he leads a delegation to Taiwan once again. Our previous meeting was in 2023, when I was serving as vice president. We had an in-depth discussion on many topics here at the Presidential Office. It is truly a pleasure to see Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire again today. I am also delighted to meet with Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Emma Hippolyte and Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment Joachim Andre Henry. I am sure that through this visit, you will gain an even more comprehensive understanding of Taiwan. In recent years, Taiwan and Saint Lucia have cooperated ever more closely in such areas as agriculture, education, public health, and infrastructure. This has further deepened our diplomatic alliance. Since taking office, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has focused especially on education, talent cultivation, and youth development. These goals align closely with Taiwan’s policy position. We believe that talent, particularly that of the next generation, is the foundation of national development, and it is the most important investment our nations can make together. Cooperation between Taiwan and Saint Lucia to nurture talent has already yielded fruitful results. In June, I met a PhD graduate from Saint Lucia at Central Police University’s graduation ceremony. I hope that he, along with other international alumni from Taiwanese universities, will be able to make important contributions to their nations’ development. This year, we launched the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative and its Diplomatic Allies Inbound Track. In a few days, three young Taiwanese will travel to your nation for internships in government agencies, and at the end of this month, two young Saint Lucians will come to Taiwan for internships in agriculture and tourism. In addition to education and talent exchange, last month, Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund and Saint Lucia’s Youth Economy Agency jointly launched an e-commerce platform. This is an important step forward for the digital transition. It will also help boost the entrepreneurial opportunities of Saint Lucian youth as they enter the international market. In areas such as overseas study, internships, professional training, and digital cooperation, Taiwan is willing to share even more experience with Saint Lucia as we embrace the world. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to thank Saint Lucia for long voicing support for Taiwan and its international participation at global venues. Looking ahead, let us continue to expand and diversify our collaboration to contribute even more to our nations’ prosperous development and to global progress. Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire then delivered remarks, first saying that the delegation is most grateful for the welcome they received from the people and government of Taiwan. He said that Saint Lucia considers Taiwan not just a partner, but a true and enduring friend, and that relations have always been grounded in mutual respect, trust, and an unwavering commitment to national development. He emphasized that Saint Lucia remains steadfast in its support of Taiwan’s aspiration for national independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, and will continue to raise its voice for the international community to recognize Taiwan’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to the global system and to the building of a better future for all of humanity. Taiwan’s friendship with Saint Lucia, the deputy prime minister said, is not only visible in diplomacy, but also in the everyday lives of Saint Lucia’s people. He went on to say that through small-scale community projects, Taiwan has touched the very fabric of his country’s society – improving livelihoods, enhancing opportunities, and uplifting quality of life in tangible and lasting ways. At the same time, he said, Taiwan has played a central role in Saint Lucia’s national development, most notably for its partnership in Hewanorra International Airport’s redevelopment and the St. Jude Hospital project – projects that will continue to shape the trajectory of Saint Lucia for generations to come. Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire stated that beyond infrastructure and community, Taiwan’s heart has been most evident in its people-to-people connections, and that the bonds forged through education, agriculture, and cultural exchanges are profound, exemplifying the true meaning of partnership. He added that Taiwan’s ambassador is admired across his nation, and has been present at their festivals, engaged in their programs, and has walked side by side with their people. It is through these deep and human connections, he said, that Taiwan shines as an example of friendship that is transformational. Deputy Prime Minister Hilaire brought special greetings from the prime minister of Saint Lucia, and affirmed Saint Lucia’s commitment to walk in this journey with Taiwan, hand in hand, as partners and as friends. Ours, he said, is a bond built not only on shared interests, but on shared values – values of dignity, sovereignty, and human progress. He then expressed hope that our friendship may continue to flourish, and that Taiwan’s light of resilience, innovation, and cultural richness may shine ever brighter on the global stage. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Saint Lucia Ambassador Robert Kennedy Lewis.

Details 2025-09-02 President Lai meets delegation from University of Tokyo cross-strait relations research group On the afternoon of September 2, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the University of Tokyo’s cross-strait relations research group. The president thanked the delegation for its long-time attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He also expressed hope for further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan through exchanges. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am very pleased to welcome Professor Matsuda Yasuhiro and other friends from the Japanese academic community once again to the Presidential Office. I would like to thank the University of Tokyo’s cross-strait relations research group for its long-time attention to stability in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan and Japan have close ties. The government of Japan has repeatedly reiterated the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait to the Indo-Pacific region at various international venues. Moreover, when Taiwan was hit by typhoons and torrential rains in recent days, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru expressed condolences and support. For all of this, I am very thankful. I look forward to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and Japan through in-depth exchanges with the delegation. Professor Matsuda then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking the time to meet with his delegation. He noted that the delegation members have long taken a close interest in Taiwan’s political and economic conditions as well as cross-strait relations, observing and studying them, and said that they are very much looking forward to discussing issues relevant to Taiwan and Japan. The delegation also included Senior Research Fellow at the Japan External Trade Organization Institute of Developing Economies Sato Yukihito, Professor Kawakami Momoko of Kanagawa University, Professor Eto Naoko of Gakushuin University, and Professor Momma Rira of Takushoku University.