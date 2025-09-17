McLaren Vale’s Grenache & Gourmet Festival returns this week

Release date: 17/09/25

McLaren Vale’s Grenache & Gourmet, the festival for curious palates, returns this Friday 19 September to Monday 6 October, enticing visitors to explore and experience all that Fleurieu Peninsula has on offer.

Join the region’s winemakers, chefs, growers and producers to celebrate world-class Grenache and fresh farm-to-table food through a calendar of unforgettable offerings that vibrantly showcase the heart and soul of the McLaren Vale Wine Region.

The 2025 festival program includes 32 unique events to explore, categorised as:

Sip & Savour : Showcasing McLaren Vale’s renowned culinary and winemaking talent, these events pair exceptional Grenache wines with thoughtfully crafted food experiences. From chef-curated long lunches to cellar door flights matched with artisan bites, each mouthwatering pairing is designed to highlight Grenache’s food-friendly nature.

: Showcasing McLaren Vale’s renowned culinary and winemaking talent, these events pair exceptional Grenache wines with thoughtfully crafted food experiences. From chef-curated long lunches to cellar door flights matched with artisan bites, each mouthwatering pairing is designed to highlight Grenache’s food-friendly nature. Learn & Explore : Immersive, hands-on events that invite guests to deepen their connection with McLaren Vale through bespoke experiences including vineyard tours, blending workshops, and engaging encounters with the winemakers and growers who bring each bottle to life. These experiences are an invitation to go beyond the cellar door to discover the true heart Grenache, the McLaren Vale way.

: Immersive, hands-on events that invite guests to deepen their connection with McLaren Vale through bespoke experiences including vineyard tours, blending workshops, and engaging encounters with the winemakers and growers who bring each bottle to life. These experiences are an invitation to go beyond the cellar door to discover the true heart Grenache, the McLaren Vale way. Relax & Unwind: Embodying the region’s relaxed coastal spirit, these casual gatherings bring together wine, food, good times and live music in laid-back settings. These events invite guests to experience McLaren Vale’s hospitality at its finest: welcoming, generous, and wonderfully relaxed.

The McLaren Vale Wine Region is globally recognised for excellence in premium winemaking, including exceptional Grenache, all shaped by its pristine coastal climate, ancient soils, and a deeply rooted culture of sustainability and innovation.

From some of the world’s oldest Grenache vines to today’s most creative expressions, McLaren Vale continues to lead the new face of Australian wine.

The festival is supported by the South Australian Tourism Commission through the Regional Event Fund, which aims to strengthen the State’s regional events calendar by encouraging the development of new and innovative regional events, grow existing events, and drive increased visitation and economic stimulus to the regional economy.

McLaren Vale is one of the state’s 18 wine regions which has helped earn South Australia’s status a Great Wine Capital of the world – part of an international network which strengthens the state’s global reputation as a world leading wine producer.

View the full Grenache & Gourmet 2025 program at www.grenacheandgourmet.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Events such as this one, are so important to South Australia’s tourism industry and the unique appeal of the McLaren Vale Wine Region.

Now in its fourth edition, the Grenache & Gourmet festival, showcases the entire McLaren Vale Wine Region in a series of unique and immersive experiences that celebrate the vibrant character, expressive personality, and food-friendly charm of McLaren Vale Grenache.

Attributable to Erin Leggat, CEO McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association

There’s no better place for Grenache in Australia than McLaren Vale, and we’re thankful to the South Australian Government for their support for this true celebration of our much-loved variety.

Grenache & Gourmet is a fantastic showcase of how vibrant, expressive, and perfectly suited to the way we eat and drink today Grenache is.

This the chance for everyone – from Grenache aficionados to those that have never tried the variety before - to taste McLaren Vale’s many styles of Grenache, meet the people behind our wines and our incredible food experiences, and experience the flavour, creativity and spirit that make McLaren Vale so special.