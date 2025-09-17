Macau New Neighbourhood Launches the New Tower 11 for Sale on 19 September

MACAU, September 17 - Tower 11 of the Hengqin “Macau New Neighbourhood” project will officially go on sale at 9am on 19 September. This new tower is designed with seven units per floor, featuring a lift lobby with floor-to-ceiling glass and spacious, open-view corridors, creating a bright and airy living environment. Macao residents are warmly invited to visit in person.

On the same day, Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) will launch a “Massive Triple Treat” for eligible new buyers, offering discounts on parking spaces, renovations, and electronic appliances. For details on the offers, please contact the sales centre (Tel: +853 2888 2235 / +86 756 6256092).

The MNN project is nestled against Xiao Hengqin Mountain to the north and the Tianmu River to the south, forming a harmonious blend of “splendid mountains, pristine waters, and a serene environment”, with a community greening rate exceeding 35%. The two-bedroom units have a built-up area of approximately 88 square metres, while the three-bedroom units span about 118 square metres. All units come fully fitted with refined renovations, including heating and cooling air conditioning, smart thermostatic gas water heaters, and balconies in both the living room and kitchen. Kitchens are equipped with appliances, including branded disinfection cabinets, cabinetry, gas cookers, and extractor hoods.

Upgraded clubhouse facilities at MNN

To ensure residents enjoy a rich and varied leisure lifestyle, MNN offers not only landscaped green platforms, an outdoor swimming pool, playground, tennis court, and basketball court, but also a fully upgraded clubhouse in Tower 4. In addition to the existing gym, table tennis room, and yoga room, new facilities include a banquet hall, Pilates studio, fitness assessment room, children’s play area, and snooker room. MNN also continues to host large-scale festive events, earning a strong reputation among residents of Hengqin and Macau.

The construction of the secondary school is to be completed by year-end

Currently, the project’s health station, 24-hour Macao Government self-service centre, school, family & community service centre, and seniors’ service centre are operational. The secondary school is expected to be completed by the end of this year, meeting the educational needs of residents’ children and providing comprehensive services to create a comfortable and liveable community for Macau residents.

Continuously enhancing shuttle bus services for property owners

The MNN shuttle bus service for property owners has extended its operating hours from 1 April this year. The first bus departs at 7am, and the last bus departs at 9pm daily, offering convenient travel options for residents. Those wishing to visit MNN can take the shuttle at the North 2 Gate bus pick-up area on Level L2 of Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone).