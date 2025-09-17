Commissioner Against Corruption Ao Ieong Seong Attended the AOA Meeting in Nanjing and Visited the Jiangsu Provincial Commission of Supervision

MACAU, September 17 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, led a delegation of the CCAC of Macao to attend the 18th Meeting of the General Assembly of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) in Nanjing in recent days. The delegation also visited the Jiangsu Provincial Commission of Supervision.

The event was organised by the National Commission of Supervision, with the aim to gather the Asian member institutions to jointly discuss regional affairs and exchange supervisory work experience. Dozens of supervisory and ombudsman institutions in countries and regions including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Russia and Pakistan sent their representatives to attend the meeting.

President of the AOA, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, reported a series of events hosted by the association, the 2023/2024 audited financial situations of the AOA accounts and some other matters in the meeting. Afterwards, an international workshop themed “Effective Ombudsmanship for People’s Livelihood” was held.

In addition, Ao Ieong Seong and the delegation visited the Jiangsu Provincial Commission of Supervision where they met with its Director, Zhang Zhong. Ao Ieong Seong stated that the CCAC will promote to fulfil the governance requirement of implementing a rule-of-law society and achieve the SAR Government’s goal of good governance. Zhang Zhong introduced the anti-corruption work of the Jiangsu Provincial Commission of Supervision and shared the experience of integrity building.

The Head of the Research Department of the Ombudsman Bureau of the CCAC, Ng Soi Hong, and some others also attended the meetings.