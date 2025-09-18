Cyberscope, the Web3 Security Company, performed the Smart Contract Audit of Trump Crypto Coin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberscope, the Web3 security arm of TAC Security (NSE: TAC), announced it has completed a smart contract audit of the “Official Trump” Coin, a digital token trading on CoinMarketCap, underscoring how traditional cybersecurity firms are expanding into crypto markets.The audit examined the coin’s codebase for vulnerabilities including reentrancy, access-control failures, price-oracle manipulation, and denial-of-service risks. Cyberscope said its methodology combined automated code analysis, manual review, and testnet simulations, with remediation guidance and re-tests. Its teal shield badge now appears on the coin’s CoinMarketCap page, part of a partnership aimed at boosting token security transparency.“Security is the cornerstone of digital assets,” said Trishneet Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TAC Security. “By auditing the ‘Official Trump’ Coin, we’re reinforcing rigorous, transparent reviews that protect users and ecosystems.”Saransh Rawat, Co-founder of Cyberscope and CTO of TAC Security, added: “Our customized approach ensures every audit aligns with the project’s specific needs, backed by real-world expertise.”The company stressed that the audit is a point-in-time assessment and not a guarantee of absolute security. It also noted that neither Cyberscope nor TAC Security is affiliated with or endorsed by any individual or organization referenced by the token’s name.Launched in 2025 on the Solana blockchain and promoted as the “only official Trump meme coin,” the token (ticker: TRUMP) has a supply of one billion, with about 200 million in circulation. As of mid-September, it carries a market capitalization of roughly $1.7 billion. Trump-affiliated entities (CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC) control about 80% of the supply, leaving the rest in public circulation.Smart contract audits like this one have become critical for DeFi projects, where flaws can trigger multimillion-dollar exploits. Independent reviews are now seen as essential for investor trust, exchange listings, and regulatory readiness.Cyberscope, a subsidiary of TAC Security, has become one of the fastest-growing blockchain and Web3 security providers globally. It specializes in smart contract audits, token due diligence, KYC verification, and decentralized trust scoring through its proprietary Cyberscan platform, serving more than 3,000 Web3 security projects worldwide.

