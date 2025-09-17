Gaming Subscription Market to Reach $55.94 Billion by 2031, Growing at 12.9% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global subscription-based gaming market was estimated at $17.16 billion in 2021 and is predicted to amass $55.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.The driving forces behind the growth of the global subscription-based gaming market include technological advancements in gaming sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and 5G, the emergence of unlimited data plans, increase in use of smartphones and rise in internet penetration. However, increase in price of services offered by key vendors to gain more profit hinder the market growth. Conversely, emergence of cloud gaming and increase in number of SMEs in gaming sector are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for growth in the industry.Download Report Sample (270 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17015 Covid-19 scenario –The Covid-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the subscription-based gaming market as strict laws implemented by government authorities led people to stay at their homes, allowing them more time to spend on leisure activities such as gaming.This availability of more leisure time gave way to wide adoption of subscription games.The global subscription-based gaming market is analyzed across device type, game type and region.Based on device type, the smartphone segment accounted for of nearly two-fifths of the total market in 2021 and is likely to rule the roost throughout the forecast period, 2022-2031. The same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.Based on game type, the action segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The adventure segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, capturing over two-fifths of the global subscription-based gaming industry, and is likely to show prominent growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the market across LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.5% throughout 2031. The other two regions discussed in the report include Europe and North America.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17015 The key market players analyzed in the global subscription-based gaming market report include Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Shadow, Sony Group Corporation, Tencent, Ubitus K.K., and Vortex. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Browse More Trending Reports :Linux Operating System MarketCloud Computing Services MarketVirtual Event Platforms MarketDemand Side Platform (DSP) System MarketCloud Data Security MarketArtificial Neural Network MarketMicroserver MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

