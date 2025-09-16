H.R. 2290, World War II Women’s Memorial Location Act

H.R. 2290 would allow the memorial honoring American women who contributed to the war efforts during World War II to be placed in the area known as the Reserve, that is, the area from the U.S. Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial, and from the White House to the Jefferson Memorial. Under current law, commemorative works are not permitted in the Reserve.

The memorial is authorized under current law, and CBO estimates that specifying its location would have no effect on the federal budget.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.