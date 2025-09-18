Smart Water Metering Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Smart Water Metering Market Through 2025?

The market for smart water metering has witnessed rapid expansion in the recent past. It's projected to rise from $4.41 billion in 2024 to $4.97 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The historical growth in this market can be traced back to factors such as aging infrastructure, increased consumer awareness, environmental sustainability, the rising inclination towards data analytics, and governmental regulations.

The market size for smart water metering is projected to experience a significant increase in the coming years, with an expected value of $8.05 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This growth during the forecasted period is likely due to factors such as the development of smart cities, the capabilities for remote monitoring, the rise of cloud computing and mobile apps, and issues related to cybersecurity. The period is also expected to see trends like the use of advanced sensor technologies, the incorporation of blockchain into water management, the move towards edge computing, the preference for subscription-based models and the integration into smart homes.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Smart Water Metering Market?

Increasing urbanization is driving the smart water metering market. As populations concentrate in cities, efficient water management becomes essential. Smart water meters provide real-time consumption data, reduce wastage, enable proactive maintenance, and support sustainable urban planning. According to the US Department of Commerce, the US population reached 332,403,650 in 2022, reflecting 0.21% growth from 2021. This urban growth is contributing to the rise of the smart water metering market.

Which Players Dominate The Smart Water Metering Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Smart Water Metering include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Diehl Stiftung & Co KG

• Itron Inc.

• Landis+Gyr Group AG

• Aclara Technologies LLC

• Badger Meter Inc.

• Kamstrup A/S

• Arad Group

• Apator SA

• Zenner International GmbH & Co KG

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Smart Water Metering Market In The Future?

Partnerships are a notable trend in the smart water metering sector. Leading entities in this market are primarily focusing on tactical alliances to deliver holistic infrastructures for water utilities to maintain their dominance in the market. For example, Suez, a French business that offers solutions for environmental management, joined forces with Vodafone Business, a UK-based telecommunications service provider, in October 2023. Their goal was to utilize Wize technology and NB-IoT to ensure extensive support for smart water meters in the UK. The result was an economical, manufacturer-neutral Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). This cooperation intends to simplify data compilations, transmissions, and rid the need for multiple systems. It encourages progress in the smart water metering sector by endorsing an easy-to-install, affordable smart metering infrastructure, ultimately promoting better water conservation and effective operations for water firms.

Global Smart Water Metering Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The smart water meteringmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Meter Type: Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, Mechanical Meter

2) By Component: Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Communications, Meters And Accessories

3) By Technology: Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Meter Infrastructure

4) By Application: Residential, Water Utilities, Industrial, Agricultural

Subsegments:

1) By Ultrasonic Meter: Clamp-On Ultrasonic Meters, In-Line Ultrasonic Meters

2) By Electromagnetic Meter: Inline Electromagnetic Flow Meters, Insertion Electromagnetic Flow Meters

3) By Mechanical Meter: Positive Displacement Meters, Turbine Meters, Vortex Meters

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Smart Water Metering Market?

In 2024, the smart water metering market was dominated by North America. The fastest projected growth in this market, however, is expected to be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. This market report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

