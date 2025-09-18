Digital Water Solution Market Expanding With $2.09 Billion at 14 CAGR by 2029

Digital Water Solution Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Digital Water Solution Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Digital Water Solution Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the digital water solution market has seen swift expansion in recent times. The market value is predicted to escalate from $1.09 billion in 2024 to $1.24 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The significant expansion during the historic period is a result of factors like the surge in the volume of digital data, amplified worries about data protection, worldwide leap in data storage needs, the emergence of biotechnology firms, and governmental support for DNA research.

Anticipated to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years, the market size of digital water solutions is projected to escalate to $2.09 billion in 2029, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The surge during the projected period is driven by factors such as the booming data production across various sectors, integration towards cloud systems, increased usage in healthcare, advancements in archival storage solutions, and a wider acceptance in different industries. Notable trends influencing the market in the forecasted period include personal storage through DNA data cards, heightening security via biological cryptography, innovative product introductions, technology launches, and applications in edge computing environments.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Digital Water Solution Market?

Growing necessity to manage scarce water resources is supporting the digital water solutions market. With limited water availability, digital solutions help optimize distribution and minimize waste through smart technologies. For example, UNICEF projected that by 2030, around 700 million people could be displaced due to water scarcity, and by 2040, one in four children may live in areas of extreme stress. Similarly, UNESCO reported in May 2023 that 2 billion people lacked safe drinking water, with urban scarcity projected to affect 2.4 billion people by 2050. Therefore, digital water solutions are being driven by the demand for managing scarce water resources.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Digital Water Solution Market?

Major players in the Digital Water Solution include:

• General Electric Company

• The International Business Machines Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• SAP SE

• ABB Ltd.

• Jacobs Solutions Inc.

• Minsait ACS

• Grundfos

• Itron Inc.

• Mueller Water Products Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Digital Water Solution Sector?

Principal businesses in the digital water solution market are honing their focus on the implementation of novel technologies within their water treatment solutions, tailoring them more effectively to the needs of the market. For example, AquiSense, an American company providing water treatment and disinfection solutions, introduced PearlAqua Deca 30C in April 2023 – a water disinfection solution with far-reaching use. This system can be used in a wide range of settings, including large and small point-of-use applications, and is suitable for the purification of commercial and industrial water. It can also be used for processing food and beverages, for home use, and in soda machines, to name a few examples. The PearlAqua Deca 30C employs UV-C LED technology to attain a pathogen elimination rate of 99.99% at a flow rate of four gpm (15 lpm). Additional features of the system include automatic on-off switching or external triggering, alarm outputs that can be programmed, and dynamic power regulation.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Digital Water Solution Market Segments

The digital water solution market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solutions: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Metering And Customer Management, Network Management, Work And Asset Management, Plant Management, Information Management

3) By Utility Tier: Tier I, Tier II, Tier III

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Smart Water Meters, IoT Sensors, Water Quality Monitoring Devices

2) By Software: Water Management Software, Data Analytics Platforms, Asset Management Solutions

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Installation And Maintenance Services, Training And Support Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Digital Water Solution Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led as the most significant region in the digital water solutions market. The highest expected growth region in the future forecast is Asia-Pacific. The digital water solutions market report includes regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

