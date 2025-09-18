Wind Turbine Casting Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $3.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Wind Turbine Casting Market?

In the past few years, there has been significant growth in the wind turbine casting market size. It is projected to increase from $2.31 billion in 2024 to $2.44 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The surge in the historic period can be traced to a worldwide transition to renewable energy, government programs and incentives, worries about energy security, environmental awareness, and a reduction in the cost of wind energy.

In the coming years, the size of the wind turbine casting market is anticipated to experience robust growth. By 2029, it's projected to reach $3.29 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth anticipated in the forecast period is tied to a variety of factors, including the expansion of offshore wind farms, enhancements in grid integration and storage, encouraging wind energy policies, global electrification trends, and an increase in wind turbine heights. During the forecast period, key trends include the integration of 3D printing technology, the use of multiple materials in castings, design optimization and innovation, various collaborations and partnerships, as well as lifecycle cost considerations.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Wind Turbine Casting Global Market Growth?

Growing demand for renewable energy is expected to advance the wind turbine casting market. Renewable energy is increasingly favored as it reduces emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Wind turbine casting plays a key role in renewable energy infrastructure. For instance, in January 2023, the International Energy Agency reported that solar PV generation hit a record 270 TWh in 2022, up 26% from 2021. Solar PV remains the third-largest renewable electricity source at 4.5% of global electricity after wind and hydropower. Hence, rising renewable demand is propelling the wind turbine casting market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Wind Turbine Casting Market?

Major players in the Wind Turbine Casting include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• General Electric Company

• Vestas Wind Systems A/S

• Dongfang Electric Corporation

• Nordex SE

• Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd.

• Suzlon Energy Limited

• Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co Ltd.

• Zhejiang Windey Co Ltd.

• TPI Composites Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Wind Turbine Casting Market?

A key trend gaining traction in the wind turbine casting market is the advent of technological advancements. To maintain their standing in the market, major corporations in this field are concentrating on introducing novel products. For example, in January 2024, the China-based wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy introduced its MySE 18.X-20 MW wind turbine. This turbine provides flexible power ratings from 18.X to 20 MW and rotor diameters ranging from 260 to 292 meters (around 853 to 958 feet). This makes it possible for the turbine to sweep an area similar to nine soccer pitches. Remarkably, the MySE 18.X-20 MW has the capacity to generate a noteworthy 80 million kWh annually, enough to supply around 96,000 homes. Notably, the turbine can substantially reduce carbon emissions by roughly 66,000 tonnes annually, thereby contributing to global sustainability initiatives.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Report?

The wind turbine castingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Horizontal Axis, Vertical Axis

2) By Material: Copper, Glass-Reinforced Plastic, Concrete

3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore

4) By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Horizontal Axis: Onshore Horizontal Axis Turbines, Offshore Horizontal Axis Turbines

2) By Vertical Axis: Darrieus Vertical Axis Turbines, Savonius Vertical Axis Turbines

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Wind Turbine Casting Industry?

In 2024, the wind turbine casting market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market assessment report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

