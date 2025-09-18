The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Water And Sewage Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

It will grow to $982.82 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Water And Sewage Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been a significant augmentation in the water and sewage market size. The market, which stood at $713.38 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $759.69 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The surge during the historic phase can be traced back to factors like heightened wastewater treatment regulations, rapid urbanization, escalation in wastewater complexities, growing demand from the agricultural sector for water, increasing necessity for steam and air-conditioning supply and the expansion of emerging markets.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the water and sewage market in the coming years. The market is predicted to reach a value of $982.82 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The anticipated escalation during the forecasted timeframe is due to factors such as global population increase, rapidly depleting freshwater resources, and rising demand for wastewater treatment. Industrial pollution, heightened consciousness about cleanliness, and the swell in smart cities also contribute to this growth. The key trends expected during this period involve investments in new technologies, embracing or developing drip irrigation systems, application of artificial intelligence in sewage and wastewater treatment, introduction of IoT-based smart irrigation systems, development of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products, and government investment.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Water And Sewage Market?

The high volume of untreated wastewater is expected to stimulate the water and sewage market. Wastewater generated from households and businesses contains nitrogen, phosphorus, and other pollutants that require treatment in sewage plants before release. For instance, in August 2024, United Nations Water, a Switzerland-based agency coordinating UN water efforts, reported that 42% of global domestic wastewater in 2022 was untreated, leading to 113 billion cubic meters of wastewater being released without sufficient treatment. Therefore, untreated wastewater is driving demand in the water and sewage market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Water And Sewage Market?

Major players in the Water And Sewage include:

• Veolia Environment SA

• Suez Environnement SA

• Engie

• Huaneng Power International, Inc

• Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp

• American Water Works Company, Inc.

• United Utilities

• Severn Trent Plc

• Anglian Water

• Ecolab Inc

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Water And Sewage Sector?

Energy-saving technologies are being employed by water treatment facilities to decrease their energy usage. Techniques like membrane-aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and cutting-edge anaerobic digesters have proven beneficial in the recovery of water resources. These advanced digesters are used for biogas creation, which is then converted to electricity by reciprocating gas engines, allowing the plants to be energy self-sufficient. For instance, OxyMem, an Irish water treatment firm, is leveraging MABR technology that is 75% more efficient compared to traditional wastewater treatment technologies.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Water And Sewage Market Segments

The water and sewagemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Water Supply and Irrigation Systems, Sewage Treatment Facilities, Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply

2) By Operator: Public, Private

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Water Supply And Irrigation Systems: Urban Water Supply Systems, Rural Water Supply Systems, Agricultural Irrigation Systems, Drip And Sprinkler Irrigation Systems

2) By Sewage Treatment Facilities: Wastewater Treatment Plants, Sewage Pumping Stations, Septic Systems, Lagoon Systems

3) By Steam And Air-Conditioning Supply: Centralized Steam Systems, District Heating Systems, Chilled Water Systems, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) Systems



Which Regions Are Dominating The Water And Sewage Market Landscape?

In 2024, the water and sewage market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America as the second most substantial region. The market report for water and sewage includes an analysis of several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

