Identixweb Launches SellMore: Next-Gen Post-Purchase Upsell App for Shopify Merchants

CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identixweb, the Shopify technology partner behind popular apps like iCart Cart Drawer Cart Upsell, has announced the launch of SellMore Post Purchase Upsell, a next-generation app designed to help merchants maximize revenue after checkout.SellMore enables Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants to create one-click upsells, cross-sells, and bundles on checkout, post-purchase, thank-you, and order status pages. Powered by AI-driven product recommendations and built-in analytics, the app helps boost average order value (AOV) without disrupting the shopping experience.The Challenge for MerchantsShopify merchants often spend heavily on ads to acquire customers but miss revenue opportunities once the order is placed. Generic thank-you pages fail to engage shoppers at their most receptive moment, limiting profitability and increasing reliance on costly acquisition strategies.How SellMore Solves It- SellMore bridges this gap by turning post-purchase pages into profit centers- Zero-code funnels across all pages- Multi-product add-to-cart on post-purchase pages- Real-time performance analytics- AI-powered recommendations tailored to each customerSetup takes just minutes, allowing merchants to start capturing additional revenue immediately.Innovation from Identixweb“At Identixweb, we’ve always focused on solving real merchant problems,” said Priyank Savani, Managing Director at Identixweb. “With SellMore, our goal is simple - give Shopify merchants an effortless way to increase revenue from the traffic they already have.”About Identixweb Identixweb Limited . is a Shopify technology partner specializing in apps that help merchants increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences. With apps like iCart, Stellar Delivery Date & Pickup and now SellMore, Identixweb powers thousands of Shopify stores worldwide.

