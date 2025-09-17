Notice to permanently close a portion of alleyway between 11 & 13 East Avenue North, Hamilton

Public Works Committee

Date: Monday, September 29, 2025, at 1:30pm

The City of Hamilton is now conducting the Public Works Committee in-person at City Hall, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton, and virtually via the Webex platform. Members of the public are also able to view meetings online. To access the livestream, visit the Public Works Committee or the City’s YouTube Channel

Member of the public are advised to check the City’s website frequently for up to date information on meeting scheduling as meeting dates and times may change.

Public Input

The Public Works Committee will hear from any person, or their counsel, solicitor or agent who claims that their lands will be negatively affected by the permanent closure proposed by this by-law. The Committee accepts written or pre-recorded submission, as well as both in-person and virtual oral submission during the meeting.

Written Submissions

Members of the public who would like to participate in a statutory public meeting are able to provide comments in writing via mail or email in advance of the meeting. Comments can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or by mailing the Legislative Coordinator, Public Works Committee, City of Hamilton, 71 Main Street West, 1st Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8P 4Y5. Comments must be received by noon on the business day before the meeting. Any written comments received after the deadline will be included on the next Council agenda.

Comments can also be placed in the drop box which is located at the back of the 1st Floor of City Hall, 71 Main Street West. All comments received by noon two business days before the meeting will be included in the agenda.

Pre-Recorded Submissions

Members of the public can participate in a statutory public meeting by submitting a pre-recorded video and pre-registering by noon two business days before the meeting. To register, members of the public must submit a Request to Speak form.

The video must be no longer than 5 minutes in length and will be reviewed before the meeting to ensure it adheres to the City’s procedures and protocols in presenting to Council. The video can be submitted by emailing [email protected], or dropping off a USB at the City Hall drop box located at the back of the 1st Floor of City Hall, 71 Main Street West, to the attention of the Legislative Coordinator, Public Works Committee. Any videos that do not adhere to the City’s procedures and protocols will not be presented at the meeting.

Oral Submissions During the Virtual Meeting

Members of the public are also able to provide oral comments, no longer than 5 minutes in length, regarding statutory public meeting items by participating in-person at City Hall, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton, or by Webex via computer or phone. Virtual participation by Webex requires pre-registration in advance. Interested members of the public must register by noon on the business day before the meeting by submitting a Request to Speak form.

All members of the public who register to participate will be contacted by City Staff to confirm details of the registration prior to the meeting and to provide an overview of the public participation process. If participating electronically, a link for the Webex meeting will be emailed. The link must not be shared with others as it is unique to the registrant.

If you have any accessibility needs in order to participate in this meeting, please contact the Legislative Coordinator, Public Works Committee, at least one week prior to the meeting, wherever possible. Advance requests are highly encouraged to enable us to meet your needs adequately.

If you need clarification or have any questions on how to participate in a statutory public meeting, please email [email protected]

For inquiries related to the Subject Lands for closure, please email [email protected].

This activity is categorized as a Schedule ‘A+’ project under the Municipal Engineers Association, Municipal Class Environmental Assessment document (June 2000, as amended in 2011). This notification satisfies the public notice requirements as contained in the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment, and therefore this project will proceed to implementation.