Tren de Aragua Members Charged with May 2024 Double Murder in the Bronx and Other Racketeering Offenses

The Justice Department announced today the unsealing of a superseding indictment (the “superseding indictment”) charging 10 members of the designated foreign terrorist organization Tren de Aragua (TdA) with participating in a racketeering conspiracy and committing multiple violent crimes in aid of racketeering.

Keiber Jaen Martinez, also known as “Keybe;” Samuel Gonzalez Castro, also known as “Klei” and “Kley;” Eferson Morillo-Gomez, also known as “Jefferson” and “Efe Trebol;” Keiver Silva-Jimenez, also known as “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky”; Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica, also known as “Keiner;” and Marlon Farias, also known as “Bili,” were charged with participating in the murders of Claretha LaQuesha Daniels and Justin Lawless on May 24, 2024, in the vicinity of 2290 Davidson Avenue in the Bronx, New York, which also resulted in a third victim being shot and injured. Gonzalez Castro was also charged with participating in the shooting of a rival gang member on Aug. 3, 2024, in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and 90th Street in Queens, New York, which also resulted in an innocent bystander being shot and injured. Six of the 10 defendants charged in the superseding indictment were previously charged with racketeering, firearms, drug, and sex trafficking offenses on April 16. Eight of the defendants are already either in federal custody or state custody. Silva-Jimenez is currently at large. Farias was previously removed from the United States by immigration authorities. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote for the Southern District of New York.

“The Department of Justice is completely committed to destroying Tren De Aragua and bringing its members to justice for their horrific crimes against the American people,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Today’s indictment reflects our ongoing efforts to dismantle this terrorist organization by any legal means necessary.”

“Tren de Aragua is one of the most violent and ruthless terrorist gangs on planet earth,” said U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem. “They murder those who stand against them. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are utilizing a whole-of-government approach to arrest and deport these foreign terrorists. Today’s murder and racketeering indictment is a victory for the rule of law and the American people. Thanks to our collaboration with federal and local partners, Americans can rest easy at night knowing these dangerous terrorists are off our streets. Let me be clear: If you are in this country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you will never return. That’s a promise.”

“As alleged, these members of Tren de Aragua were illegally present in the United States and committed a series of devastating and horrific crimes, including robberies, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, and the murders of Claretha LaQuesha Daniels and Justin Lawless outside of an apartment building in the Bronx,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York. “We are committed to putting cartels, gangs, and others who poison our children and pursue violence as a way of life out of business. We and our law enforcement partners know that is what New Yorkers want, and it is what they deserve.”

“As demonstrated with today’s allegations, the Tren de Aragua street gang has unleashed a reign of terror in New York, marked by brutal and unforgiving violence that defies humanity,” said Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York Field Office. “With ruthless tactics and a disregard for human life, this foreign terrorist organization has become a symbol of unchecked brutality. HSI New York, together with our law enforcement partners, is waging an unyielding offensive against TdA and Anti-Tren, dismantling gang operations piece by piece and pursuing their members with relentless determination. HSI will not rest until this ruthless criminal enterprise is obliterated and the streets are reclaimed from their grip of savagery.”

“Tren de Aragua has been terrorizing New York City streets, causing widespread violence and claiming lives,” said New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “Over the past few months, the NYPD has taken significant action to root out this criminal enterprise and shut down their operations across the city, and today’s indictment reflects our relentless efforts. I want to thank all our law enforcement partners for their continued commitment to making New York City safer.”

According to the allegations contained in the superseding indictment:

TdA is a criminal organization that operated throughout New York City, including the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, as well as internationally in Venezuela, Peru, and elsewhere. The purposes of TdA included:

Preserving and protecting the power and territory of TdA and its members and associates through acts involving murder, assault, robbery, other acts of violence, and threats of violence, including acts of violence and threats of violence directed at former members and associates of TdA who associated with a splinter organization known as Anti-Tren.

Enriching the members and associates of TdA through, among other things: The unlawful smuggling of individuals, including young women from Venezuela, into Colombia, Peru and the United States; The sex trafficking of young women (whom members and associates of TdA often refer to as “multadas”) who had been unlawfully smuggled into Peru and the United States; The trafficking of controlled substances, including a mixed substance called “tusi” that contains ketamine; And armed robberies.

Keeping victims and potential victims in fear of TdA and its members and associates through threats and acts of violence.

Promoting and enhancing TdA and the reputation and activities of its members and associates.

Providing assistance to members and associates of TdA who committed crimes for and on behalf of TdA, such as lodging and interstate transportation for members and associates of TdA to flee prosecution.

Protecting TdA and its members and associates from detection and prosecution by law enforcement authorities through acts of intimidation, threats, and violence against potential witnesses to crimes committed by members of TdA.

Members and associates of TdA transported young women, again often referred to by members and associates of TdA as “multadas,” from Venezuela into Peru and the United States in exchange for debts that the young women would pay back to TdA by engaging in commercial sex work. Members of TdA enforced compliance among these young women by, among other things:

Threatening to kill the young women and their families,

Assaulting the young women,

Shooting or killing the young women,

And tracking down and kidnapping the young women who tried to flee.

Members of TdA also committed and conspired, attempted, and threatened to commit, acts of violence, including acts involving murder and assault, to protect and expand TdA’s criminal operations; resolve disputes within TdA; to retaliate against rival organizations, including Anti-Tren; and to maintain control over sex trafficking victims. TdA members and associates also trafficked controlled substances, committed robberies, and obtained, possessed, trafficked, and used firearms and ammunition.

On May 24, 2024, Jaen Martinez, Gonzalez Castro, Morillo-Gomez, Silva-Jimenez, Ibarra-Mujica, and Farias agreed with others to kill Daniels and Lawless in the vicinity of 2290 Davidson Avenue in the Bronx. Jaen Martinez, Gonzalez Castro, Morillo-Gomez, Silva-Jimenez, Ibarra-Mujica, and Farias then shot and aided and abetted the shooting of Daniels, Lawless, and another victim (Victim-3), which resulted in the deaths of Daniels and Lawless, and multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds to Victim-3. Daniels was 44 years old, and Lawless was 36 years old.

On Aug. 4, 2024, Gonzalez Castro shot and injured a rival gang member from Anti-Tren (Rival-1), a splinter organization of former TdA members, in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and 89th Street in Queens. During the shooting, a bystander (Victim-4) was also shot and injured.

On Sept. 30, 2024, Valero-Calderon, Gonzalez Castro, and Morillo-Gomez committed a gunpoint carjacking and robbery of an employee of a car dealership (Victim-1) in the Bronx.

A chart containing the names, charges, and maximum penalties for the defendants is set forth below.

The maximum potential penalties in this case are prescribed by Congress and provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

The Justice Department praised the outstanding investigative work of HSI and NYPD and also thanked the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office; the Aurora Police Department in Aurora, Colorado; Joint Task Force Vulcan; the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS); U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s National Gang Unit and New York Human Intelligence Division; ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations New York; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the New York City Crime Analysis Center at the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

This case is a part of Joint Task Force Vulcan (JTFV), which was created in 2019 to eradicate MS-13 and now expanded to target Tren de Aragua, and is comprised of U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country, including the Southern District of New York; the Eastern District of New York; the District of New Jersey; the Northern District of Ohio; the District of Utah; the District of Massachusetts; the Eastern District of Texas; the Southern District of Florida; the Eastern District of Virginia; the Southern District of California; the District of Nevada; the District of Alaska; the Southern District of Texas; and the District of Columbia, as well as the Department of Justice’s National Security Division and the Criminal Division. Additionally, the FBI; Drug Enforcement Administration; HSI; the ATF; USMS; and the Federal Bureau of Prisons have been essential law enforcement partners with JTFV.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Justice Department to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhoods.

This case is being handled by attorneys from JTFV and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit including Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jun Xiang, Kathryn Wheelock, Timothy Ly, and Andrew K. Chan for the Southern District of New York are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the superseding indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

COUNT CHARGE DEFENDANTS MAX. PENALTIES 1 Racketeering conspiracy 18 U.S.C. § 1962(d) Jarwin Valero-Calderon aka “La Fama,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Keiver Silva-Jimenez aka “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky,” Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica aka “Keiner,” Marlon Farias aka “Bili” Brayan Oliveros-Chero, Sandro Oliveros-Chero, and Armando Jose Perez Gonzalez aka “Biblia” Life in prison 2 Drug trafficking conspiracy 21 U.S.C. § 846 Jarwin Valero-Calderon aka “La Fama,” Brayan Oliveros-Chero, Sandro Oliveros-Chero, and Armando Jose Perez Gonzalez aka “Biblia” 20 years in prison 3 Carjacking conspiracy 18 U.S.C. § 371 Jarwin Valero-Calderon aka “La Fama,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Five years in prison 4 Carjacking 18 U.S.C. § 2119 Jarwin Valero-Calderon aka “La Fama,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” and Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” 15 years in prison 5 Hobbs Act robbery 18 U.S.C. §§ 1951 and 2 Jarwin Valero-Calderon aka “La Fama,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” and Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” 20 years in prison 6 Firearm use, carrying, and possession – September 30, 2024 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and (ii), and 2 Jarwin Valero-Calderon aka “La Fama,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” and Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Life in prison Mandatory minimum penalty of seven years in prison 7 Attempted Hobbs Act extortion 18 U.S.C. §§ 1951 and 2 Jarwin Valero-Calderon aka “La Fama,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” and Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” 20 years in prison 8 Firearm use, carrying, and possession – conspiracy 18 U.S.C. § 924(o) Jarwin Valero-Calderon aka “La Fama,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” and Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” 20 years in prison 9 Firearm use, carrying, and possession – conspiracy 18 U.S.C. § 924(o) Brayan Oliveros-Chero, and Sandro Oliveros-Chero 20 years in prison 10 Firearm use, carrying, and possession 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and 2 Brayan Oliveros-Chero 20 years in prison 11 Possession of ammunition by an illegal alien 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(5) and 2 Brayan Oliveros-Chero 15 years in prison 12 Possession of a firearm and ammunition by an illegal alien 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(5) and 2 Sandro Oliveros-Chero 15 years in prison 13 Firearm use, carrying, and possession 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and 2 Armando Jose Perez Gonzalez aka “Biblia” Life in prison Mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison 14 Possession of a firearm and ammunition by an illegal alien 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(5) and 2 Armando Jose Perez Gonzalez aka “Biblia” 15 years in prison 15 Murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering – Claretha LaQuesha Daniels 18 U.S.C. §§ 1959(a)(1), (a)(3), and 2 Keiber Jaen Martinez aka “Keybe,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Keiver Silva-Jimenez aka “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky,” Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica aka “Keiner,” and Marlon Farias aka “Bili” Life in prison or death Mandatory minimum penalty of life in prison 16 Firearms use, carrying, and possession – Claretha LaQuesha Daniels 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c)(1)(A)(i), (ii), (iii), and 2 Keiber Jaen Martinez aka “Keybe,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Keiver Silva-Jimenez aka “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky,” Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica aka “Keiner,” and Marlon Farias aka “Bili” Life in prison Mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison 17 Murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering – Justin Lawless 18 U.S.C. §§ 1959(a)(1), (a)(3), and 2 Keiber Jaen Martinez aka “Keybe,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Keiver Silva-Jimenez aka “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky,” Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica aka “Keiner,” and Marlon Farias aka “Bili” Life in prison or death Mandatory minimum penalty of life in prison 18 Firearms use, carrying, and possession – Justin Lawless 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c)(1)(A)(i), (ii), (iii), and 2 Keiber Jaen Martinez aka “Keybe,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Keiver Silva-Jimenez aka “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky,” Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica aka “Keiner,” and Marlon Farias aka “Bili” Life in prison Mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison 19 Attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering – Victim-3 18 U.S.C. §§ 1959(a)(1), (a)(3), and 2 Keiber Jaen Martinez aka “Keybe,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Keiver Silva-Jimenez aka “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky,” Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica aka “Keiner,” and Marlon Farias aka “Bili” 20 years in prison 20 Firearms use, carrying, and possession – Victim-3 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c)(1)(A)(i), (ii), (iii), and 2 Keiber Jaen Martinez aka “Keybe,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Keiver Silva-Jimenez aka “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky,” Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica aka “Keiner,” and Marlon Farias aka “Bili” Life in prison Mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison 21 Conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering Keiber Jaen Martinez aka “Keybe,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Keiver Silva-Jimenez aka “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky,” Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica aka “Keiner,” and Marlon Farias aka “Bili” Life in prison Mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison 22 Possession of ammunition by an illegal alien 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(5) and 2 Keiber Jaen Martinez aka “Keybe,” Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Eferson Morillo-Gomez aka “Jefferson,” and “Efe Trebol,” Keiver Silva-Jimenez aka “Josue Reuben Silva,” and “Chuky,” Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica aka “Keiner,” and Marlon Farias aka “Bili” 15 years in prison 23 Attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering – August 3, 2024, Shooting Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” 20 years in prison 24 Firearms use, carrying, and possession – August 3, 2024, Shooting 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c)(1)(A)(i), (ii), (iii), and 2 Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” Life in prison Mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison 25 Possession of ammunition by an illegal alien 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(5) and 2 Samuel Gonzalez Castro aka “Klei,” and “Kley,” 15 years in prison

Note: A copy of the superseding indictment can be found here.