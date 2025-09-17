Saudi Vision 2030: Ghassan Brinji Contributes to Digital Transformation in Education and Managed Services

Ghassan Brinji – Bridging local expertise with global impact in managed services and governance.

ستكون المملكة العربية السعودية بحلول عام 2030 مركزًا محوريًا للابتكار الرقمي، حيث تقود التقنية مسيرة التقدم وتمكّن الأجيال القادمة.” — HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghassan Brinji : Contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 through Education and Digital TransformationSaudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is more than a national strategy; it is a living dream led by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the true architect of the Kingdom’s transformation. His leadership has turned the Vision into a civilizational project that redefines governance, economy, and technology on a global scale.At the heart of this project, the contribution to building a diversified, knowledge-based economy stands as one of its supporting pillars — a key enabler that strengthens the broader ambition of positioning Saudi Arabia as a global model that unites tradition with innovation.Education and Digital TransformationGhassan Brinji, a Certified PMP, CMI, and KPI-IIBA professional, takes pride in his contribution by leading large-scale national programs that integrated digital solutions, unified support centers, and governance frameworks, in addition to technical support services and managed services. These efforts ensured that education aligned with national priorities while enhancing the sustainability of digital ecosystems.Saudi Arabia has witnessed an unprecedented leap in digital education. Classrooms are now more connected to technology, remote learning and assessment systems have become a reality, and smart learning environments are reaching millions of students and teachers. Brinji emphasizes that these projects are not just about technology—they represent a cultural shift in education toward flexibility, innovation, and adaptability.Governance and AccountabilityBrinji contributed to developing integrated governance frameworks that ensured accountability, transparency, and alignment with global best practices. These frameworks included KPIs, SLAs, risk registers, escalation mechanisms, and over 300 coordinated field teams operating nationwide.This approach transformed the execution of national programs, ensuring measurable outcomes and building public trust. During the COVID-19 pandemic, such governance frameworks enabled Saudi Arabia to sustain education, healthcare, and government services while other nations struggled.Artificial Intelligence and SDAIAArtificial intelligence (AI) has become a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s digital transformation. With the establishment of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and ambitious initiatives like “SAMAI – One Million Saudis for Artificial Intelligence”, Saudi Arabia created a roadmap to empower its society with advanced digital skills.The SAMAI initiative aims to train one million Saudi citizens in AI, covering technical and ethical aspects, aligned with international standards. The program is delivered through flexible, remote self-learning, allowing participants to progress at their own pace while earning SDAIA-accredited certification.This initiative is more than training—it is a strategic investment to prepare Saudi society for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, ensuring the Kingdom has a digitally skilled workforce ready to lead innovation in education, healthcare, governance, and industry.Global DimensionSaudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has become a global benchmark for transformation. The Kingdom’s ability to scale digital solutions across education, healthcare, and government services demonstrates that rapid transformation is not only possible but also replicable.International observers increasingly view Saudi Arabia as a living model of how ambitious leadership, clear governance, and cutting-edge technology can reshape entire economies. By embedding AI, managed services, and cybersecurity into its strategies, the Kingdom set a precedent for developing countries seeking accelerated modernization.Personal DimensionFor Brinji, contributing to this journey has been both a responsibility and a privilege. His career path has been shaped by the contribution to building governance frameworks, integrating managed services, and leading nationwide digital ecosystems. Each achievement has been more than a professional milestone—it has been a chance to serve millions of students, teachers, and administrators whose growth defines the Kingdom’s future.Brinji believes leadership is about service, not status. His mission is to remove barriers, empower others, and create systems that endure beyond individuals. He considers himself fortunate to be part of a generation that is reshaping Saudi Arabia’s digital future.“One of my greatest aspirations is to work even closer with HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, contributing to the Kingdom’s digital future and leaving a lasting impact on Saudi Vision 2030,” he says.Looking AheadBrinji envisions Saudi Arabia as a global hub for digital excellence, where managed services, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity reinforce the Kingdom’s leadership at the forefront of innovation. His governance and operational frameworks are not just about efficiency—they are platforms for global competitiveness.Ultimately, the success of Vision 2030 is the product of leadership and contribution. HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman provides the vision and direction, while professionals like Ghassan Brinji contribute proudly within their domains—in his case, education, digital transformation, and managed services. Together, these collective efforts are turning Vision 2030 from a national roadmap into a living global reality.

