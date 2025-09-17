Mobilwithus unveils HSM/HSE-based 'full lifecycle security platform' Covering both automotive and industrial sites

Hannah Park, CEO of Mobilwithus Mobilwithus promotional banner | Image by Mobilwithus

Mobilwithus unveils a full-lifecycle security platform using HSM/HSE, targeting cars and industry with built-in post-quantum cryptography and global expansion.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilwithus (CEO Hannah Park) announced its new portfolio of security software and IP that covers both automotive electronic control units (ECUs) and industrial embedded environments. The new platform vertically integrates applications, drivers, service managers, and operating systems (OS) based on a hardware security module/engine (HSM/HSE) architecture.The platform features security modules that utilize post-quantum cryptography algorithms, along with standardized functions such as secure boot and secure update. It delivers them as a single stack to ensure security across the entire lifecycle of vehicles and industrial equipment. Mobilwithus aims “not to treat security as a separate feature, but to embed it into the entire lifecycle from design, manufacturing, and operation to maintenance.”The company standardized its security layers on an architecture that separates the host core from the HSM/HSE core, structured as Crypto Service Manager → Crypto Driver → Crypto HW Abstraction → OS. By subdividing runtime environments, CDD (Component Device Driver), security diagnostics, and key management, Mobilwithus reduces integration risks and certification burdens in ECU development.In the interview, CEO Hannah Park said, “Cars are no longer simple machines but ‘moving computers.’ Manufacturers and parts suppliers must prepare for threats of hacking and tampering, but many lack specialized personnel. Mobilwithus differentiates itself by providing both software and hardware security functions.” The company’s solutions apply not only to automotive ECUs, gateways, and infotainment systems, but also to production lines and central industrial controllers.Mobilwithus’ security product lineup includes Security CDD, FoD, UDS, and FCrypto/SCrypto. It integrates functions such as Secure Boot, Secure Debug, Key & Certificate Management, Real-time Tamper Detection, and also adopts post-quantum cryptography.Park added, “We want to become a ‘Mobile Sherpa,’ helping customers design and mass-produce safe products even without deep security expertise. We are expanding cooperation with global OEMs and semiconductor companies.”Currently, Mobilwithus works with domestic tier-1 and tier-2 partners, such as Hyundai Mobis, and is expanding its collaboration with overseas brands, including Renault and Nissan. The company has also developed technology that addresses the issue of cryptographic lifespans in long-operated vehicles and equipment, accelerating its entry into global markets.Explaining why the company is headquartered in Pangyo Techno Valley , Park said, “Pangyo offers the best infrastructure, testbeds, and collaboration programs for startups and tech companies. With many automotive and software firms clustered here, it’s easy to meet customers and partners.”She concluded, “Security will be a core technology not only in cars but also in future industries such as robotics and drones. Together with partners, we will expand into the global market and safeguard digital lifestyles.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator ’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange in Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

