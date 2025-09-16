Prime Minister Carney meets with canola industry leaders from across the Prairies

CANADA, September 16 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, convened a meeting with canola industry leaders from across the Prairies. He was joined by the Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald, the Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, the Secretary of State (Rural Development), Buckley Belanger, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, Kody Blois.

Industry leaders detailed how Chinese tariffs are creating significant challenges for Canadian farmers. Prime Minister Carney emphasized that the country is united in its commitment to supporting Canadian farmers and businesses affected by Chinese tariffs – underlining that the federal government is working with provinces and territories to ensure they receive the support they need.

The Prime Minister highlighted recently announced measures to support Canadian agriculture and canola producers, such as $370 million for new biofuel production incentives, amendments to the Clean Fuel Regulations, increased loan limits for canola producers to $500,000, and investments in AgriMarketing and trade diversification.

Premier Moe and Parliamentary Secretary Blois discussed last week’s trade delegation to China, which sought to address trade irritants, including duties imposed on Canadian canola. The delegation had constructive discussions with Chinese officials and key organizations involved in bilateral trade.

The leaders discussed further opportunities to strengthen Canada’s canola sector – making it more sustainable and competitive in the face of shifting trade relationships, market conditions, and supply chains.