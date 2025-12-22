INFINITI HR Ranks #41 in the Washington Business Journal’s Largest 333 Private Companies List for 2025 by Revenue in DC

Ranking highlights the leading PEO’s expanding footprint and leadership in HR outsourcing solutions

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the Washington Business Journal ranks hundreds of the top companies in the region. INFINITI HR, a rapidly growing, top-ranked PEO by Forbes Advisor, has secured a spot on the list of the largest private companies. This marks the 11th consecutive year INFINITI HR has earned a spot among the region’s most significant privately held businesses.

The 333 largest private companies in Greater Washington generated more than $186 billion in combined revenue in 2024 and employ more than 477,000 people across the region. INFINITI HR’s continued climb in the rankings reflects its strong growth trajectory and its role as a major contributor to the region’s economic vitality.

“Securing a top 50 position (#41) this year is a milestone that reflects both our momentum and our mission,” said Scott Smrkovski, CEO of INFINITI HR. “This achievement is driven by our incredible team and clients nationwide, who inspire us to innovate, scale, and continue to set the standard for HR solutions that empower business owners.”

INFINITI HR is an IRS-certified PEO serving thousands of businesses in all 50 states with customizable HR services including payroll, benefits, compliance, risk management, and recruitment process outsourcing. The company supports some of the world’s most recognized franchise brands and was recognized as a 2025 Washington Post Top Workplace.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers’ Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational business coverages.

