Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.4 Million In Grants To West Texas, El Paso Area Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 16 - September 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Funds for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $2.4 million were awarded to seven organizations in the El Paso and West Texas areas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Grants Across Texas Tour. Administered by TVC, the funding will provide services to over 2,160 veterans and their families across 28 counties.

"Texans are forever indebted to our brave veterans who selflessly answered the call to serve in our nation’s military,” said Governor Abbott. "These Fund for Veterans' Assistance grants will provide our nation's heroes and their families access to crucial services such as housing and financial assistance so they can thrive in El Paso and West Texas. Our state will always honor our veterans, their families, and their service to our state and our nation."

"I want to sincerely thank each of our award recipients for serving our veterans,” said TVC Director of Veteran Services and Army veteran Chip Osborne. “Your organizations are recognized for making a difference in the lives of those who served. The West Texas area has a strong military community, and it is home to many veterans. It’s great seeing the community give back to those who served."

Osborne presented the grants to the organizations at the El Paso County Court House in El Paso. The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Project Amistad : $200,000 for financial assistance and $100,000 for clinical counseling

: $200,000 for financial assistance and $100,000 for clinical counseling The Salvation Army - El Paso : $150,000 for homeless veteran support

: $150,000 for homeless veteran support Child Crisis Center of El Paso : $235,000 for support services

: $235,000 for support services City of El Paso : $120,000 for transportation services

: $120,000 for transportation services El Paso County : $285,000 for financial assistance and $400,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

: $285,000 for financial assistance and $400,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Jeff Davis County : $345,000 for financial assistance and $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

: $345,000 for financial assistance and $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) El Paso del Norte Region: $250,000 for support services

In May, Governor Abbott announced a record-breaking $46.3 million in over 200 grants to 175 organizations across Texas. This is projected to provide direct services to nearly 40,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009 through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, more than $359 million in grant funding has been awarded through more than 1,600 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery’s games designated for veteran support. People can also donate when registering their vehicles or when getting a hunting or fishing license.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.