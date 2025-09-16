On This Page Date: December 15, 2021 Time: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Page ABOUT THIS WEBINAR On September 24, 2021, FDA took steps aimed at improving the quality, safety, and efficacy of sunscreens as part of its implementation of new authorities for certain over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. FDA posted the deemed final order (DFO) for sunscreens which sets the current requirements for marketing OTC sunscreen products. FDA also posted the proposed order for sunscreens to amend and revise this deemed final order for OTC sunscreens products. This webinar will: Discuss the DFO for OTC sunscreen drugs and proposed order for OTC sunscreen drugs

Compare and contrast the major provisions of the DFO for OTC sunscreen drugs and the proposed order for OTC sunscreen drug TOPICS COVERED Overview of OTC sunscreen drugs

Relevant regulatory history for OTC sunscreen drugs

Overview of OTC Monograph Reform

DFO for OTC sunscreen drugs

Proposed Order for OTC sunscreen drugs INTENDED AUDIENCE General public with an interest in nonprescription (also known as over-the-counter or OTC) drugs

Regulatory affairs professionals involved in the development or marketing of OTC drugs

Foreign regulators following the development or marketing of OTC drugs

Consultants focused on OTC drug development or marketing

Clinical research coordinators

Importers of OTC drugs FDA SPEAKER Steven Adah, PhD.

Associate Director of Monographs

Associate Director of Monographs

Office of Nonprescription Drugs (ONPD) | CDER | FDA



