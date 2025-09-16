Supporting Resident Wellness: Inside Boston Medical Center’s Innovative Approach

Medical residency is one of the most demanding stages in a physician’s career. Long hours, intense learning and new responsibilities often push trainees to deprioritize their own health. At Boston Medical Center (BMC), leaders and staff are working together to change that by creating programs that support residents’ mental health, emotional well-being and resilience.

In a recent conversation on the AHA’s Advancing Health Podcast, Jordan Steiger, AHA senior program manager for clinical affairs and workforce, noted the AHA received funding in 2022 and 2023 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the leading interventions for preventing suicide in the health care workforce. Through that collaborative, the AHA got to know the BMC team and the practices implemented in their hospital.

Why Resident Wellness Matters

Jeff Schneider, M.D., associate chief medical officer and chair of Graduate Medical Education at BMC, described how residents often put their own well-being last:

“Our residents and fellows really deprioritized their own health on many occasions. Given the choice between learning something clinical or taking care of their own health, residents across the country tend to deprioritize their health.”

Recognizing that physician well-being is essential for patient care, BMC created opportunities for residents to schedule primary care appointments during intern orientation. The initiative was later expanded to include behavioral health resources.

According to Schneider, the goals were simple:

Normalize conversations about mental health.

Reduce stigma.

Lower barriers to care.

This approach reflects the broader push across health care to strengthen workforce well-being.

Preventive Support Through Wellness Chats

Simone Martell, director of BMC’s Employee Resilience Program, explained that the program takes a preventive care philosophy:

“We want trainees to embody what they preach to their patients — taking care of themselves. The wellness chats aren’t therapy, but they connect residents to resources, help identify stressors and encourage coping skills.”

These 15-minute wellness resource chats are included in welcome materials and available to all incoming residents and fellows.

“We don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, now I’m struggling, and I have to start from scratch,’” Martell said. “We want the groundwork to already be laid.”

This proactive approach ensures that support is accessible before a crisis occurs.

Building a Culture of Peer Support

Beyond individual resources, BMC encourages residents to support each other.

“It’s always the right question to ask: ‘Are you OK?’” Schneider said. “For every resident who learns about resources, our hope is that knowledge spreads virally so they can help themselves and also their colleagues.”

By normalizing open conversations, BMC is helping residents build a supportive community that prioritizes mental and emotional health.

Key Takeaways for Health Care Leaders

While BMC’s program focuses on residents and fellows, its lessons apply across the health care workforce. Leaders who want to improve well-being can:

Introduce wellness early. Build access to primary care and mental health resources into orientation for all new staff. For more resources, check out the AHA Physician Alliance’s Be Well page.

Build access to primary care and mental health resources into orientation for all new staff. For more resources, check out the AHA Physician Alliance’s Be Well page. Make conversations visible. Normalize discussions about mental health by addressing them openly and without stigma.

Normalize discussions about mental health by addressing them openly and without stigma. Adopt a preventive approach. Provide proactive resources and support before staff members reach a point of crisis.

Provide proactive resources and support before staff members reach a point of crisis. Streamline access. Use simple tools and clear communication so employees know where and how to get help.

Use simple tools and clear communication so employees know where and how to get help. Foster peer support. Encourage team members to look out for one another and share available resources.

These strategies not only strengthen resilience but also align with broader efforts to build a sustainable health care workforce.

For more resources on workforce resilience and well-being, visit the AHA’s Workforce page.