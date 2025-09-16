F&G to close unclipped adult fall Chinook salmon harvest Sept. 19

Idaho Fish and Game is closing harvest of unclipped adult fall Chinook salmon statewide beginning Friday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 26. During this period, fisheries for adipose-clipped fall chinook will remain open, but all unclipped adult fall Chinook salmon must be released.

Warm water in the Columbia and Snake rivers has led to longer travel times and fewer fish making it to Idaho than expected under normal conditions. Closing harvest on unclipped adult fall Chinook reduces overall mortality of wild chinook; ensures the fishery stays within the agreed upon harvest shares; and helps ensure sufficient chinook available for spawning. This closure will also reduce the need to shut down the entire fishery for the rest of the year.

Fisheries managers will review harvest through the rest of this week and continue to track fish passage through the Columbia and Snake rivers. If there are enough wild fish impacts left after next week, we may be able to reopen harvest of unclipped adult fall Chinook.

As a reminder, all adult unclipped fall Chinook salmon must be released unharmed. Adipose-clipped adults (greater than or equal to 24 inches) and any jacks may be harvested.

We will provide an update to the status of the fall Chinook salmon fishery seasons on Sept. 26. For more information on fall Chinook salmon seasons and rules, please visit our Chinook Fishing webpage.