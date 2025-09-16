Submit Release
COMMISSIONER SID MILLER THANKS PRESIDENT TRUMP, USDA, AND DOI FOR BOLD MOVES TO IMPROVE WILDFIRE RESPONSE

“President Trump, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Interior Secretary Doug Burnam are taking bold, decisive action that protects our rangelands, our forests, and most importantly, the families who call rural America home.

For too long, Washington’s outdated rules and slow walking have put lives, ranches, and entire communities at risk. That ends now. Following President Trump’s guidance, we've developed a plan that deploys resources, solidifies local partnerships, and gets the government working at the pace of our first responders.

Here in Texas, we understand what’s at stake. The Smokehouse Creek Fire was the largest wildfire in Texas history and the second largest in American history. I witnessed the destruction it caused firsthand. A quicker federal wildfire response isn’t just helpful, it’s lifesaving.”

