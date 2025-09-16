State disciplines health care providers (09-16-2025)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Benton County

In July 2025 the Department of Health denied Bryan Fairbanks’s (OI61583710, PS61583624) applications for orthotist and prosthetist credentials. In July 2024, Fairbanks was charged in Arkansas with second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony, and his orthotist and prosthetist licenses were suspended. Fairbanks failed to disclose his prior licensing suspension on his July 2024 Washington applications.

Chelan County

In August 2025 the Department of Health reinstated Baozhai Wang’s (MA60671984) massage therapist credential without conditions.

Clark County

In April 2025 the Department of Health charged massage therapist Jennifer Lee Allred (MA60145637) with unprofessional conduct. Allred allegedly failed to comply with the terms of a 2023 stipulation. A November 2023 audit also found incomplete patient records.

In May 2025 the Department of Health and Jennifer Lee Allred (MA60145637) entered into an agreed order with conditions that also place her massage therapist credential on probation for at least two years.

In June 2025 the Department of Health denied Aubrey Krystal R. Schnell’s (NC61408576) application for a certified nursing assistant credential. Schnell was issued a home care aide credential in 2020 and a registered nursing assistant credential in 2022; both credentials are suspended. In February 2025, a final order of default was entered against them.

Island County

In August 2025 the Veterinary Board of Governors and Eric E. Anderson (VT00002145) entered an agreed order in which Anderson’s veterinarian credential was placed under oversight for at least one year. He is also required to pay a $7,000 fine. Anderson’s treatment of two patients in March and April 2022 was found to have fallen below the standard of care.

In August 2025 the Department of Health granted Zoey K. Houser’s (CK61616566) application for a substance use disorder professional probationary certification with conditions, including a three-year probationary period.

King County

In May 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Edward Mwangi Macharia (NA61214740) with unprofessional conduct. In August 2024, Macharia was convicted of driving under the influence, a gross misdemeanor.

In July 2025 the Department of Health granted Nicholas David Shlafer’s (CG61651604) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential with conditions, including a two-year probationary period.

In June 2025 the Department of Health denied Lexus Ruffin’s (HM61581855) application for a home care aide credential. In January 2024, Ruffin financially exploited a vulnerable adult and was terminated by their employment agency.

Mason County

In May 2025 the Department of Health released substance use disorder professional trainee Sascha Ramon Stokley (CO61577540) from the terms and conditions of a 2024 agreement and ended compliance monitoring.

Pierce County

In August 2025 the Department of Health released registered nursing assistant Ramon Magana (NA61310318) from the terms and conditions of a 2022 agreed order and ended compliance monitoring.

In May 2025 the Department of Health reinstated Lainie Katana M. Serrano’s (CM60505571) medical assistant credential without conditions and subject to regulatory requirements.

In May 2025 the Department of Health denied Anita Eternitee Wayne’s (HM60498648) application for a home care aide credential. In November 2023, the Department of Social and Health Services placed Wayne on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which prohibits her from being certified as a home care aide.

In May 2025 the Department of Health withdrew its May 2024 statement of charges against medical assistant Veronica Irene Wrinkle (CM61048209) without prejudice, allowing the charges to be refiled in the future.

Skagit County

In August 2025 the Department of Health granted Cecil Gordon Dodd’s (CP61681197) application for a substance use disorder professional credential with conditions, placing it on probation until February 2027.

Snohomish County

In March 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Jeffery Arnell’s (VB61572669) application for a pharmacy assistant credential due to two felony convictions from 2003.

In July 2025 the Department of Health charged certified medical assistant Rebecca Renee Bradshaw (CM60845546) with unprofessional conduct. Between May 2023 and January 2024, Bradshaw allegedly advertised and operated a business where she performed cosmetic injections without the required supervision of a licensed health care practitioner.

In May 2025 the Department of Health released surgical technologist and medical assistant Armiecosella C. Manivong (ST61333392, CM60889552) from the terms and conditions of a 2024 agreed order and ended compliance monitoring.

Spokane County

In May 2025 the Department of Health granted Jicela Tayna Jauregui’s (PC61615810) application for a medical assistant-phlebotomist credential with conditions.

In June 2025 the Veterinary Board of Governors denied Shandi Faith Polk’s (VM61539974) application for a veterinary medication clerk credential. Polk’s registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant licenses were suspended in July 2015, and she must satisfy the conditions of those prior cases before reapplying.

Thurston County

In April 2025 the Department of Health charged marriage and family therapist David C. Simonsen (LF00001940) with unprofessional conduct. Between July 2020 and October 2022, Simonsen allegedly practiced beyond the scope of his license by offering transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy to clients. Records show that in 2021 and 2022, Simonsen provided TMS treatments to multiple clients without proper medical oversight, and he billed insurance for these services and received payment.